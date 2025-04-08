Agripreneur Receives UN Ambassador For Peace Award

Share

Social impact leader and agripreneur, Adekemi Adeoye, has been honoured as a United Nations (UN) Ambassador for Peace in recognition of her outstanding contributions to youth and women empowerment, climate-smart agriculture, and education for vulnerable communities across Nigeria.

The appointment was officially conferred during the Executive Leadership Summit held recently in Lagos.

The event was organised by the Association of United Nations Ambassadors for Peace (ASUNAP) in collaboration with the Artificial Intelligence Management & Finance (AIMFIN) Institute.

Adeoye, who is the founder of the Future Forward Farmers Hub and a Business Coach at Eupepsia Place Limited, also known as Soilless Farm Lab, was among 32 exceptional professionals from various sectors across Nigeria honoured for their roles in advancing peace and sustainable development.

Speaking after receiving the award, Adeoye, whose hub is raising a new generation of agribusiness leaders and changemakers, noted that the honour represents the collective efforts of the many individuals and communities she has worked with over the years.

She said: “This milestone is about the impact of our shared commitment to a sustainable and inclusive world. When you are on a mission, you do not need permission, they say. I will continue to serve, grow, and give back—with my hands in the soil and my heart in service.

“At Eupepsia, I play a key role in the Enterprise for Youth in Agriculture project, which is in collaboration with the Mastercard Foundation. We have trained around 9,000 youths and women in climate-smart agriculture and supported more than 160 agribusiness startups from ideation to scale.

“So, apparently, we are growing leaders who grow food and turning farmers into CEOs. And you know, wherever there is prosperity, there will be peace. That’s what we all look to achieve—peace!”

Delivering his keynote address at the event themed “Promoting the Essence of Nationalities for the Emergence of Global Peace and Sustainable Development in Society,” the Secretary-General of ASUNAP, His Excellency Ambassador Professor Barika Saro-Laka, commended all honourees for their leadership and urged them to continue promoting unity, justice, and global peace.

Saro-Laka advised the honourees to transcend tribal and cultural boundaries when recognising and rewarding merit.

He emphasized the importance of cultivating cultural diversity as a source of strength and unity among nations.

He said: “As ambassadors of peace, we must have love for humanity. We must not do anything that will hurt or terminate the life of our fellow beings.

We must cultivate the spirit of cultural friendship and not pay attention to tribes and cultures when it is time to give people what they deserve. In that way, we will have a better global society and enjoy peace.”

Adeoye’s social impact also extends to education. Through her Nurture for Greatness Educational Foundation, she is rewriting the narrative for out-of-school children in underserved communities.

The foundation currently provides tuition-free education to over 70 children in Kurere, a rural community in Awowo, Ogun State.

In her closing remarks, Adeoye reaffirmed her dedication to creating impact through leadership, education, and agriculture.

“Leadership, to me, is not about titles—it’s about transforming lives. Whether in a classroom, on a farm, or in the heart of a rural community, I remain committed to using every platform I have to educate, empower, and elevate others,” she said

