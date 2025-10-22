Agrifood Investments: FG Mulls Nat’l Public-Private Portal To Upscale Participation

The Federal government has announced its plans to establish a “ National Public-Private Investment Portal” to upscale participation in the ongoing campaign for investment in the country’s agrifood systems.

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, who disclosed this recently during a high-level Panel Discussion at the FAO Hand-in-Hand Sahel Regional Initiative in Rome, Italy, noted that there was a need for a transparent digital platform to boost the confidence of private sector players in the implementation of the government’s policies.

Kyari stated that the government was committed to accelerating capacity, partnerships, and investments to transform agrifood systems, not just in Nigeria, but in the region.

Kyari stressed the need for a Sahel region that would leverage strong institutions, innovative financing, strategic and robust public–private collaboration and smart governance to unlock the full potential of farmers, processors, small businesses and revolutionise the agricultural ecosystem.

He explained that there are “ key reforms and programmes designed to enhance private sector participation, which include: the National Agrifood System Investment Plan (NASIP), which is being upgraded into a National Public–Private Investment Portal; a transparent digital platform showcasing bankable opportunities in mechanisation, irrigation, storage, processing, logistics, and digital agrifood services”.

Kyari added that ‘’the ministry will be committed to hard, practical work of aligning policy with possibility; of turning investment promises into concrete projects that create jobs, feed families, and empower communities; of ensuring that the Hand-in-Hand Initiative delivers measurable, lasting transformation for Nigeria’s agrifood systems.

‘’Under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, Nigeria is committed to creating an enabling environment where investors can thrive alongside farmers.

“We will work hand in hand with FAO, IFAD, AfDB, the World Bank Group, ECOWAS, and the private sector to turn investment promises into concrete projects that feed families, create jobs, and strengthen food sovereignty”, he added.