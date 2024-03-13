Agriculture: ‘We’ll Make One Woman In Every Household a Farmer’

The wife of Benue State Deputy Governor, Mrs. Christy Sam Ode, has founded a Foundation “Evergreen Women Farmers Foundation” with the aim of making at least one woman in every household in the state, an active farmer.

Mrs Ode disclosed that the foundation had already been registered and would commence full activities soon, even as she said that she decided to focus the foundation on agriculture because the sector holds the biggest capacity to create chains of opportunities for women and the youth.

She said: “I want women to go into farming. God has blessed our land. I am telling the women that in whatever way they can, they should help and encourage each other. We want to support women with seedlings, fertilizer and whatever we can, but the truth is that women need to come out and go into farming so that there will be enough food for the homeS and also for making profit.”

According to Mrs Ode, the initiative was her own way of supporting the efforts of Governor Hyacinth Alia in placing women in the forefront of development in the state. “In Benue State the governor is really trying by giving good positions to women. As you know without women, there will be no men.