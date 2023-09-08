Agriculture, Others Record Lowest Growth In Q2’23

Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing recorded the lowest growth rate, after undifferentiated goods- and services-producing activities of households, in the second quarter (Q2) of 2023, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has disclosed in its recent report.

According to the report, Value Added Tax (VAT) for Q2’23 grew marginally by 10.11 per cent to N781.35 billion from N709.59 billion recorded in Q1. Local payments recorded, N512.03 billion, foreign VAT payments, N142.63 billion, while import VAT contributed N126.69 billion in Q2’23.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the activities of extraterritorial organisations and bodies recorded the highest growth rate at 212.06 per cent, followed by real estate activities at 123.09 per cent.

On the other hand, activities of households as employers, undifferentiated goods- and services-producing activities of households for own use had the lowest growth rate with -57.06 per cent, followed by agriculture, forestry, and fishing with -32.86 per cent.

Based on this, the NBS report indicated that the structure of the economy continued to reflect its vulnerabilities, especially the challenges of productivity and competitiveness of the real economy.