Agriculture Minister Launches Full Digital Operational System

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, on Thursday launched the Electronic Document Management System (EDMS) for the Ministry, advancing the federal government’s push for paperless operations.

Kyari said the system would improve service delivery, strengthen transparency, preserve institutional memory, and enhance workflow efficiency.

He explained that the initiative aligns with the government’s goal to achieve 80% digitalization of operations by 2025 and a fully paperless civil service by 2030.

He urged Ministry staff to adopt the system diligently, noting that its success depends on discipline, adherence to workflows, and ongoing capacity building.

The Minister of State, Sen. Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, highlighted that EDMS would improve records management, collaboration, and decision-making efficiency.

The Head of the Civil Service, Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, praised the Ministry for adopting a modern, secure, and efficient system to support policy formulation, agricultural productivity, and food security.