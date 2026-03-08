Matna Foods Company Limited has partnered with the Ondo State Government to boost youth and women’s participation in agriculture through the Women in Sourcing and Enterprise (WISE) Program.

The initiative aims to empower 3,000 youth outgrower farmers, with 80 per cent expected to be young women between 18 and 35, through active participation in the cassava value chain.

The programme will provide farmers with access to improved inputs, technical training, and guaranteed market opportunities through processing facilities such as Matna Foods.

The collaboration was highlighted during a stakeholder engagement session at the Matna Foods facility, where government officials reaffirmed their commitment to supporting initiatives that empower young people and promote gender inclusion.

Speaking at the event, Matna Foods Managing Director Oska Seyi Aiyeleso emphasised that the WISE Programme is designed to create long-term economic value while strengthening local agricultural supply chains.

“This initiative is about building a sustainable ecosystem that empowers farmers while ensuring reliable feedstock for agroprocessing,” Aiyeleso said.

Government officials, including Commissioners for Agriculture, Women Affairs, and Youth and Sports Development, commended Matna Foods for prioritising women and vulnerable groups within its empowerment initiatives.

They assured the company of their support and pledged to work closely with stakeholders to ensure the success of programmes that strengthen the cassava value chain.