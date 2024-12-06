Agriculture Key To Growing Economy, Food Security–Tinubu

Share

President Bola Tinubu has once again reaffirmed his strong determination to confront Nigeria’s problems headon, which he described as diverse and deep-rooted, saying solutions would come through agriculture, which remains a strategic sector for diversifying Nigeria’s economy.

The president stated this in Umuahia on the occasion of the 12th convocation ceremony of the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia state recently. He disclosed that this is why his government increased the number of agricultural universities in the country.

Tinubu, who was represented by the Director (Extension), the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Dr. Deola Lordbanjou, said: “Our nation’s problems are diverse and deep-rooted, but we are strongly determined to confront them.

Agriculture remains a strategic sector for diversifying our economy, disproportionately dependent on oil. “Nigeria certainly needs the solid support of her agricultural scientists and experts as strategic game changers to end hunger in this country.

“Consequently, the government increased the number of agricultural universities in the country. Your technical skills and expertise will continue to be required until we reach the Promised Land of food security.

“This administration is aware of the unique role that quality education can play in developing men and women of character who are citizens dedicated to the service of their fatherland.

“Our problems as a nation are numerous, multi-faceted, and complicated. Good education is necessary to understand the complexity of the problems and develop innovative and effective strategies to address the socioeconomic and political issues confronting our nation.

“Believing that we must guarantee access to education as a necessary tool to fight poverty and foster growth, this administration has set up the National Education Loan Fund (NEL Fund) to grant student loans on generous terms.

This people-orientated initiative will not significantly alleviate the sufferings of Nigerian students and their parents.”

president added that the establishment and progressive increase of specialised universities of agriculture in the country was well thought out and properly planned to make the country self-sufficient in food production.

“As a nation, we are looking up to the universities to innovatively drive the transformation of our agricultural sector to achieve food security, diversify the economy, and broaden the base for industrialisation.

The potential for agricultural investments in our country is excellent, considering the diversity of our soils, crops, livestock, and climate. “Despite our large population, I feel confident that we can provide our needs for staple foods from local production.

We can quickly and significantly reduce our dependence on imported food items with solid determination,” he added. Tinubu further encouraged private organisations and public-spirited individuals to join hands with the government and Nigeria’s frontline institutions to achieve the dream.

He also solicited support from Nigerian universities of agriculture in forming partnerships and linkages to scale up agricultural research findings with a win-win target.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor, Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike, Prof. Maduebibisi Ofo Iwe, highlighted the major challenges of the university, including paucity of funds, provision of essential amenities, state of access roads, and japa syndrome of trained staff, while the state governor, Alex Otti, represented by his Deputy, Ikechukwu Emetu, said his administration was committed to enhancing supportive learning environments.

