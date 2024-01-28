Agriculture Key To Ending Insecurity -Bagos

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago has advocated that the only way to address insecurity and ensure sustainable development in the Northern Region is a return to agriculture.

The farmer Governor stated this at the 10th edition of the Annual Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Lecture held in Borno State and organised by the Sir Ahmad Bello Memorial Foundation in collaboration with the Borno State Government.

Bago acknowledged the doggedness of the Late Sir Ahmad Bello who was instrumental in making the Northern Region focus on Agriculture describing it as phenomenal.

He said, prior to the discovery of oil in Nigeria, the Northern Region was globally recognized as a giant in Agriculture saying, there is a need to change the narrative by reverting to the old days and reducing the dependence on the Federal Government’s monthly allocation.

The governor also revealed the Niger State government’s plan in the Agricultural sector as it intends to use all ungoverned spaces which are responsible for banditry activities, with huge resources already in place for clearing of land, and preparation for agricultural production.

He also suggested the need to deploy technology and mechanisation to be in tune with modernisation and reiterated that Government must create an enabling environment for agriculture to thrive.

Speaking on education, Governor Bago said the North needs to sit down and chart a new course on what measures to take to improve the sector.

He advised that school curriculum must be in tandem with what is obtainable globally to enable the teeming youth to have skills as they cannot be productive without skills.

The 10th Annual Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Lecture has the theme, ” Creating Pathways for Peace: Tackling Banditry and Insurgency through Good Governance for Sustainable Development”.