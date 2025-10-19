Agriculture Experts, Policymakers Storm Umuahia On Digital Farming Revolution

n a move to rescue Nigeria’s agricultural sector from outdated practices, a gathering of the nation’s top agriculture experts, policymakers, and industry leaders is set for Umuahia next week. The high-level conference aims to forge a path towards technological adoption and digital skills crucial for transforming the country’s farming landscape.

The event is the 59th Annual Conference and Business Meeting of the Agricultural Society of Nigeria (ASN), scheduled to hold from October 21 to 25, 2025, at the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, and the National Root Crops Research Institute (NRCRI), Umudike.

The conference is convened under the theme: “Advancing Innovative Technologies, Skills and Digital Economy for Livelihood Diversification in Agriculture.” Organizers have stated that the theme is a direct response to the negative effects of “analogue farming,” which continues to dominate the sector and retard its growth.

Briefing journalists in Umuahia, the National President of ASN, Prof. Jude Mbanasor, underscored the urgency of the meeting. He explained that the society chose the theme to emphasize Nigeria’s critical need to transition to modern farming methods to unlock its full agricultural potential.