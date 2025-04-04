Agriculture-Based Enterprises Top List On National MSMEs Award’

Share

The Special Adviser to the President on Job Creation and MSME, Temitola Adekunle-Johnson, has said that agricultural-based enterprises have made the most submissions in the upcoming National MSMEs Award.

The special adviser made the disclosure in a statement in Abuja recently as no fewer than 60,000 small business owners and entrepreneurs have registered their interest in the award recognition by submitting compelling videos to showcase their achievements and innovations.

Recall that on March 2, the government announced plans to reward innovative and resilient entrepreneurs who have excelled in their endeavours with houses, cars, and shops.

“About three weeks into the submission of entries, over 60,000 applications from small business entrepreneurs across the country have been received with agricultural-based enterprises leading the pack and closely followed by enterprises in the information and digital technology sector, the creative industry, leatherworks, furniture and wood work, manufacturing and fashion, beauty and cosmetics, and from persons living with a disability.

“It is pertinent to note that the applications received so far for this year’s competition have come from businesses operating in virtually every part of the country – from Lagos to Aba, Kaduna to Maiduguri, Makurdi to Birnin Kebbi, Damaturu to Abakaliki and many other locations across the country,” the statement read in part.

He said: “The feedback from the technical team regarding the submission of applications is encouraging, but more small enterprises are urged to leverage this great opportunity by sending in their entries as the portal remains open till April 7.”

