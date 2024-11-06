Agric Zones: Oborevwori Targets 50,000 Jobs

Share

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has said his game-changing prowess for Special Agricultural Economic Zones will create over 50,000 jobs for the well being and economic prosperity of the state.

The Governor maintained that the programme would enhance food security, agro-processing, employment creation, export earnings, infrastructural development, and combat poverty and malnutrition with positive effect on the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the state.

This was what he told the officials of the African Development Bank (ADB) of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), National Cereal Research Institute (NCRI), led by Dr Chuma Ezedinma, in Asaba yesterday.

The Governor commended the delegation for shortlisting Delta State among the successful states for the second phase of the programme, and assured that his M.O.R.E agenda would do everything possible to make the programme a success.

The team was in the state on a final mission to assess the readiness for the establishment and implementation of the Transformational Integrated Special Agricultural Processing Zone.

