Agric Stakeholders Laud FG’s Raw Shea Nut Export Ban

I n a landmark move to industrialize Nigeria’s agricultural sector and capture greater value from its natural resources, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu recently approved a six-month temporary ban on the export of raw shea nuts (Vitellaria paradoxa).

The directive, which takes immediate effect, was conveyed through the Office of the Vice President, Vice President Kashim Shettima, who stated: “We are not closing doors, we are opening better ones. Today we plant the seeds of an industry that will yield fruit for decades to come; for our women, for our economy, and for Nigeria’s place in global trade.”

The decision follows a rapid assessment by the Presidential Food Systems Coordinating Unit (PFSCU). The assessment revealed that despite producing nearly 40 per cent of the world’s shea nuts; an estimated 350,000 metric tonnes annually, Nigeria captures less than one per cent of the global shea market, valued at $6.5 billion.

This strategic policy is designed to protect and grow Nigeria’s domestic shea industry by halting the annual loss of over 90,000 metric tonnes of raw shea to informal cross-border trade. The ban will secure raw materials for local processors, who currently operate at only 35- 50 per cent capacity—boost jobs and incomes in rural communities, and protect a value chain where 95 per cent of pickers and processors are women.

The decision positions Nigeria alongside regional leaders in shea production, including Ghana, Togo, Mali, and Burkina Faso, which have already implemented similar restrictions to develop their local processing industries and retain value within their economies. Data and Impact Assessment Manager of the Presidential Food Systems Coordinating Unit (PFSCU), Eniola Akindele, underscored the untapped potential in the Shea value chain.

She said: ‘’Shea has the potential to become Nigeria’s untapped goldmine. Beyond its well-known use in cosmetics, shea is increasingly in demand as a substitute for cocoa in global chocolate and confectionery industries. “With the right processing capacity and investment platforms, Nigeria can transform its currently underutilized shea value chain into a billion-dollar industry, one that creates jobs, empowers women, and significantly boosts our foreign exchange earnings.”

However, key agricultural stakeholders have hailed the presidential directive as a transformative game-changer for the Nigerian economy. The National President of the Nigeria Agribusiness Group (NABG) and the AllFarmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Architect Kabir Ibrahim, stated: “This is a pivotal moment for Nigeria’s agricultural industrialization.

For decades, we have exported raw shea nuts only to import the finished products at a much higher cost. This policy corrects that imbalance. “It is a strategic imperative that will stimulate investment in local processing facilities, create thousands of jobs for our youth and women in rural communities, and significantly increase our national export earnings from a commodity we are blessed with in abundance.

We commend His Excellency, President Tinubu, for this bold and visionary action, and we hope that this initiative is extended to other value chains as well.” Across the West African corridor, value addition for shea nut has been a big topic.

“Regional neighbours such as Ghana, Burkina Faso, Mali, and Togo have already imposed restrictions to protect their industries, leaving Nigeria as the outlier and a hotspot for opportunistic and unregulated buying” Minister for Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari said.

Another stakeholder, who chose to remain anonymous, emphasized the broader regional significance, saying: “The synchronized action across West Africa is a powerful signal to the global market. Nigeria should not just be suppliers of raw materials; the country should be manufacturers and exporters of finished goods.

“This collective stance by shea-producing nations will give Africa much needed stronger negotiating power and ensure that the wealth generated from its natural resources benefits its people, communities and economies.” After a very long time, it appears West African nations are taking a united and collective stand to ensure their resources are managed well for the betterment of the region.

Many of the stakeholders who expressed enthusiasm for the ban are hopeful that this is the beginning of a new trend where value addition is domesticated in Africa, thereby reversing the historic trend of exporting raw materials and importing processed goods.

Others, despite commending the administration’s commitment to value addition, have urged the Government to give more clarity as to the implementation and enforcement of the new policy, to prevent smuggling and other risks. On the other hand, the government has announced that within the next three months, Nigerian shea butter and oil will have prioritized access into the Brazilian market; an opportunity, if well leveraged, that can bring huge gains to the industry.