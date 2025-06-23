Agric Renaissance: Tinubu Launches 2,000 Tractors For Mechanized Farming

Share

President Bola Tinubu on Monday in Abuja declared that Nigeria’s agricultural renaissance has begun as he commissioned 2,000 tractors for nationwide deployment under the Renewed Hope Agricultural Mechanisation Programme.

The commissioning ceremony marked the programme’s formal launch at the National Agricultural Seeds Council, Sheda, along the Abuja–Lokoja Expressway.

The President reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to transforming Nigeria’s agriculture sector by modernizing farming practices and ensuring national food security.

He described the initiative as a landmark moment in his administration’s food security agenda and a crucial part of efforts to empower farmers and stimulate rural development.

“We are very proud of what we are doing. We made a promise when we came in. We are fulfilling that promise. Two years ago, I sounded the alarm on our nation’s food security crisis. I demanded immediate and innovative solutions. That, again, is answered today—this is the first phase of it.

“This government recognizes that agricultural productivity is synonymous with national stability and food sovereignty. The ability to nourish our population forms the bedrock of a prosperous nation. Our ambition extends beyond mere self-sufficiency.

“We envision Nigeria as a global agricultural powerhouse—supplying quality produce to international markets while ensuring every citizen can access affordable, nutritious food.

“That’s why we took a bold decision to establish this new agricultural mechanisation programme. We are just beginning,” he said.

The President disclosed that the 2,000 tractors and accompanying implements would be distributed nationwide through a service-provider model to support smallholder farmers with access to modern equipment, reduce manual labour, and increase yields.

“We must seize this opportunity to achieve agricultural independence. Nigeria has the land, the people, and the tools. Let history recall this day as the beginning of Nigeria’s agricultural renaissance—where modern technology met our farmers’ legendary resilience to usher in greater prosperity,” he said.

He acknowledged the contributions of international partners, especially the Republic of Belarus, which played a key role in procuring the equipment, transferring technology, and providing training support for Nigerians.

“We have friends across the world. We have Belarus committed to a programme that will empower our youth—teach them how to do things, get them off the streets, and empower them in technology, machinery, and fabrication,” he said.

Tinubu paid special tribute to Alex Sigman, a Belarusian businessman and former classmate at the University of Chicago, for facilitating the collaboration.

“Alex was my very good neighbour and schoolmate in Chicago. Never did we dream that I would become President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Alex, a successful businessman from Belarus—working together to promote the prosperity of our two countries.

“I believe our university will be very proud that we are doing this here today,” he said.

He commended the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security for its proactive leadership in rolling out the programme and called for strict stakeholder accountability.

“To all stakeholders receiving this equipment, deploy it with maximum efficiency. We will work with you, supervise you, and hold you accountable,” the President stated.

Tinubu urged Nigerians to take ownership of the agricultural transformation drive and contribute actively to achieving food sovereignty.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Abubakar Kyari recalled that on July 13, 2023, President Tinubu declared a state of emergency on food security and issued a presidential directive for urgent and innovative solutions.

He noted that mechanisation was placed at the core of the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Share