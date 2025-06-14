Agric Ministry: Prayer Session Was To Address Death Scare 

Share

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security on Saturday clarified that a recent internal circular about a three-day prayer session was organized in response to concerns over a spate of staff deaths and not as a solution to food security challenges.

This clarification follows viral reports suggesting that the ministry had invited staff to a prayer session to seek divine intervention for national food security.

The circular, which cited the theme “Divine Intervention for Protection and National Development,” had stirred public interest and speculation.

In a statement signed by the Ministry’s Assistant Director of Information, Mr. Like Ezeaja, it was explained that the initiative came from the Human Resource Management Department and was intended to support the well-being of ministry staff, particularly in light of recent bereavements.

Ezeaja likened the prayer session to other internal wellness initiatives such as monthly aerobic exercises, the establishment of a gymnasium, and routine medical checkups.

According to the statement, the prayer session was designed to address the anxiety felt by employees following the untimely and successive deaths of some senior management staff.

The decision to include prayers for national development was, the Ministry said, a reflection of the staff’s patriotic and spiritual sentiments, and not a replacement for government policy or strategic planning.

“It must be emphasized that this is not an official policy by the Ministry to address agriculture and food security issues in the country,” Ezeaja said. “It is a response to the yearnings of staff who are apprehensive following the death of some of their colleagues in recent times.”

He further emphasized that the Honourable Minister has remained committed to delivering on food and nutrition security in alignment with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Ezeaja noted that the Ministry has already taken delivery of over one thousand tractors to support mechanized agriculture, with commercialization of the initiative overseen directly by the President.

He also highlighted other government efforts, including the distribution of over 100,000 metric tonnes of food grains and rice through the Strategic Grain Reserve and Market Stabilization Program.

Additionally, the Central Bank of Nigeria has donated over two million bags of fertilizer to help reduce food inflation, while the President has approved the recapitalization of the Bank of Agriculture to the tune of ₦1.5 trillion to enhance farmers’ access to credit.

The Ministry has also launched the National Electronic Extension Platform, a digital tool aimed at improving agricultural extension services. Efforts to revitalize the cooperative sector are also underway, with training and capacity-building activities taking place across Federal Cooperative Colleges in the northern and southern regions of the country.

Ezeaja further stressed that the Ministry’s commitment to food and nutrition security remains strong and that staff welfare is an integral part of achieving its broader national development goals.

