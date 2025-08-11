Agric Minister Visits Ogbeh’s Widow, Pledges Support To Family

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, on Monday paid a condolence visit to the Late Chief Audu Ogbeh’s Widow, Mrs Justina Ogbeh.

Kyari visited the Abuja residence of the late politician, who was also a former Minister of Agriculture between 2015 and 2019, alongside Senior directors of the Ministry.

He disclosed that apart from the Ministry playing a major role in ensuring that Ogbeh is given a befitting burial, his administration would also continue to support the family.

While consoling the widow and the entire family members over the demise of the elder statesman, Kyari noted that the late Ogbeh provided him with the vital insight he needed to steer the ship of the Ministry when President Bola Tinubu appointed him.

Kyari stated that late Ogbeh was one of the first persons he consulted immediately he was appointed to head the agric Ministry, noting that the wisdom and intellect of the former minister were legendary.

“ We are here to share in the grief and loss of our father, not just as the former minister of agriculture, but as an elder statesman whose history of Nigeria in nationhood building will surely not be complete without Chief Audu Ogbeh.

“ Audu Ogbeh was a great man full of intellect, commitment and integrity. Some of his legacies as a minister are still with us. He was against the importation of agricultural products.

He said we must eat what we grow and grow what we eat. This policy is still with us”, he added.