Agric Mechanisation Pivotal To Ensuring Food Security – NIAE Boss

The Nigerian Institution of Agricultural Engineers (NIAE) has lamented that agricultural mechanisation levels in Nigeria are still far below the recommendations of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), despite its importance to national food security.

This was contained in the communique issued on Saturday at the end of the 2025 NIAE Conference held in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, and

read by the National Chairman of the Institution, Engr. Prof. Joshua Olanrewaju Olaoye.

While agricultural technology was positioned as the application of engineering and digital innovations to enhance productivity, sustainability, and efficiency, the communique, however, identified key challenges, including inadequate funding, weak policies, poor testing and certification infrastructure, substandard equipment, and limited awareness among farmers.

The communique added: “Proposed strategies included strengthening research–industry linkages, developing locally relevant standards, expanding capacity-building programmes, promoting public–private partnerships, and establishing a National Agro-Technology Standardisation Framework supported by regulatory bodies, engineering institutions, and mechanisation agencies.

“Additional recommendations involved certification and branding systems, demonstration centres, national databases of verified technologies, youth-focused incubation programmes, and stronger political will to harmonise policies and commercialise research outputs.”

The communique also stressed the importance of embedding standards, codes, and regulatory practices into engineering curricula through Outcome-Based Education, addressing gender gaps in technology adoption, and enhancing collaboration among academia, industry, regulatory bodies, and women’s groups to ensure that locally fabricated technologies are standards-compliant, widely adopted, and capable of driving sustainable agricultural development.

According to the communique, there is a need to mainstream agricultural engineering innovations into national agricultural policies and extension frameworks, while there is an increasing need to shift towards climate-smart and precision agriculture, artificial intelligence and digital agriculture, adding that this shift is essential for improving productivity and resilience.

“Greater emphasis is required on low-cost, eco-friendly technologies. There is a need to expand indigenous mechanisation to improve local skills and technological development steadily.

There is a growing need to standardise indigenous agricultural machinery. Standardisation will enhance safety, efficiency, and

widespread adoption.

“There is a strong call for increased funding and support for innovation that will accelerate the development and deployment

of new technologies.

There is a need for better policy integration and stronger institutional synergy, which will lead to more effective implementation of agricultural initiatives.

It was observed that all displayed and exhibited agricultural machinery must be promoted and popularised throughout the agricultural landscape of Nigeria,” the communique admonished.

Government, among other things, has therefore been enjoined to prioritise climate-smart agricultural mechanisation, renewable energy, and post-harvest innovations through supportive policies, funding, and capacity building, while the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has been urged to institutionalise a National Standardisation Framework for Agricultural Technologies, led by ARCN, SON, NCAM, and NIAE.

“Universities and polytechnics should strengthen curricula on codes, standards, and automation to prepare engineers for digital agriculture. Private sector partnerships and incentives should be developed to commercialise locally fabricated technologies and promote indigenous innovations.

“The adoption of IoT, AI, and data-driven systems should be accelerated to improve agricultural productivity, environmental sustainability, and traceability. NIAE members reaffirmed their commitment to advancing engineering innovations that empower farmers, enhance food

security, and support Nigeria’s climate resilience agenda.

“Efforts must be made to ensure synergy between local manufacturers of agricultural machinery, researchers and Bank of Industries (BOI), including other financial agencies, to promote and commercialise identified proven indigenous technologies that were exhibited at the conference,” the communique stressed.

According to the National Chairman of the Institution, “the NIAE Ilorin 2025 Conference reaffirmed that engineering innovation remains the foundation of sustainable agricultural transformation and that agricultural engineers are central to achieving Nigeria’s vision for a sustainable, climate-resilient, and technology-driven agricultural future.

“The integration of engineering, digital innovation, and renewable energy solutions in agriculture is pivotal to ensuring food security, reducing poverty, and promoting environmental stewardship.”