Agric Leads As Nigeria’s Largest GDP Contributor At Current Basic Prices

New data from Nigeria’s statistics authorities show that agriculture emerged as the largest contributor to the country’s GDP in 2025, underscoring the sector’s expanding economic footprint amid ongoing reforms and investment inflows.

According to the figures, the agricultural sector’s nominal out- put in 2025 stood at approximately N101.46 trillion, surpassing other major contributors such as trade and services to become the top individual contributor when measured at current basic prices.

Stakeholders say this milestone reflects strengthened activity across key agricultural sub-sectors. Crop production led the gains, bolstered by increased planting, mechanisation efforts, and improved market conditions, while livestock, forestry and fishing also made substantial contributions to total sector output.

Economists note that the agri- culture sector’s expanded share of GDP in 2025 comes amid broader economic growth in Nigeria, where real GDP grew 4.07 per cent in the fourth quarter and about 3.87 per cent for the full year, driven by overall non-oil performance, including agriculture, industry and services.

Policy analysts say the agriculture sector’s rise reflects several factors, including increased private sector investment, policy incentives for production and export growth, and efforts to enhance input supply for farmers. These interventions have also helped raise employment and rural incomes in farming communities.