Agric Investor Projects Significant Increase In Revenue

Zichis Agro-Allied Industries Plc has outlined ambitious growth plans, projecting significant increases in revenue and profitability over the next three years.

According to the company’s projected cash flows as of December 31, 2026, 2027, and 2028, Zichis expects to generate substantial cash flows from operating activities, driven by its diversified agricultural business. The company anticipates revenue growth from various segments, including poultry, oil palm fruits, and feed mill products.

In the poultry segment, Zichis expects to generate N1.17 billion annually from the sale of eggs from 20,000 layers. The oil palm fruits segment is expected to yield N270 million per year from 60 hectares planted. Additionally, the feed mill products segment is projected to generate N720 million in revenue from the sale of 1,000 tons of bird feed per year. Zichis’ net profit after tax is projected to increase from N700.92 million in 2026 to N1.22 billion in 2028.

The company plans to invest N270 million in additional properties, plants, and equipment, including a multipurpose medium-scale palm oil mill plant and a 5-ton vegetable oil plant.

The company’s growth strategy includes expanding its poultry capacity to 100,000 birds by Q4 2026, which is projected to generate over N500 million in monthly revenue from egg production. Zichis also plans to upgrade its feed mill plant and increase its oil palm plantation to 500 acres by 2030. With these plans in place, Zichis is poised for significant growth and increased profitability in the coming years.