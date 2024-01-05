Agric Intervention: FG Mulls Measures To Sieve Out Fake ‘Political’ Farmers

The Federal Government has said it was working on stringent measures to sieve out fake and ‘political’ farmers who usually hijack agricultural intervention inputs, meant for genuine farmers.

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari disclosed this in Abuja when he received a courtesy visit from the Governor of Jigawa State, Mallam Umar Namadi.

Kyari noted that solving the issues of food insecurity in the country was a task that required direct connection with genuine farmers across the country who should have access to government intervention.

He disclosed that President Bola Tinubu has approved several interventions, through input distribution to make the forthcoming Dry and wet seasons farming successful.

According to him, the Ministry was collaborating with State governments, with the support of both local government authorities and traditional rulers, to update farmers’ databases to ensure fair distribution of the inputs.

” We are dedicated to implementing stringent measures in the forthcoming Dry/Wet Season Farming for Rice, Maize, and Cassava, to ensure transparent distribution and target genuine farmers.

” Collaboration with states, local governments, traditional rulers, NGOs, and relevant MDAs will be crucial in achieving the desired objectives. We seek the support of all stakeholders in the agricultural sector to overcome the challenges and ensure a successful intervention despite time constraints.

” The second phase of the Dry/Wet Season Farming intervention is expected to commence this month, and we are determined to make it a success. I would also like to extend our profound appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his unwavering support in our quest for food security in the country”.

Earlier in his remarks, Jigawa State’s Governor, Mallam Umar Namadi, said his administration had started complying with the Federal government’s policy of cleansing and updating farmers’ databases.

Namadi also noted that Jigawa with a large population of agrarian communities, have evolved strong measures to ensure that the food security policies of the current administration were successful.

He also disclosed that the state had perfected plans to send about 1,100 young Agriculture graduates to overseas training, in order to boost agricultural activities in the state.