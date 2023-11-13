Agric insurance premium turnover declines significantly

Managing Director/Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Africa Re, Ken Aghoghovbia, has decried the significant decline in agric insurance premium.

He said agricultural insurance in Nigeria had the potential to generate annual premiums worth $600 million for the local market, given the country’s 70 million hectares of arable land.

“However, these figures do not reflect the reality on the ground. In 2021, the agricultural activity’s revenues did not exceed $15 million, or one per cent of the market’s total premiums. In fact, both the 2021 and 2022 turnovers have declined significantly.

“This weak performance is due to a number of factors, including the non-renewal of the government-supported borrower program, diverging business objectives among the various players, and a lack of investment,” he said.

In the last few years, more Nigerian underwriters have obtained licences from the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) to carry out agric insurance.

Just last month, KBL Insurance also received a nod from NAICOM for agric insurance.

Speaking on the feat, Chris Nwachukwu Ezea, Head, Agric Insurance at KBL Insurance Limited said: “What we are bringing to the market is in alignment with our Company’s strategic objectives and core values. We give our clients first-class treatment that they have never been seen elsewhere. It is in tandem with our critical business pillars of professionalism, proactiveness and prompt response to requests as well as timely settlement of claims.”

Nwachukwu also assured the firm treats clients’ farms with a high sense of duty, and ownership responsibility and, it is ever ready to offer farmers adequate recommendations and support.

Ukachi Orji, Managing Director, KBL Insurance Limited, added: “We are motivated by our drive to bring our specialists’ touch to providing lasting solutions and sustainable options to Nigerian farmers, whose businesses over the years, have faced a lot of difficulties, particularly lack of access to funds.

She further stressed, “we think it is a double jeopardy for the farmer, who amidst this situation, occasionally suffers disasters such as wildfire, pest attacks and some loss of crops and animals among others. KBL’s Agro Solutions are the answers to these long years of waiting by our farmers.

“We are here to lend them the shoulders to lean on, and cushion the effects of their various losses.”