Agric Funds: Reps Summon Finance, Agriculture Ministers, AGF

The House of Representatives’ Ad-hoc Committee investigating Agricultural Subsidies, Intervention Funds, Aids, and Grants Programmes has summoned the Minister of Finance, Mr. Wale Edun, the Minister of Agriculture, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, and the Auditor-General of the Federation, Mr. Shaakaa Chira, over concerns about the expenditure of funds released for agricultural programmes between 2015 and 2025.

The summons follows unsatisfactory documentation and accountability gaps presented during the committee’s hearing on Tuesday.

Committee Chairman Hon. Jamo Aminu expressed dissatisfaction with the inability of the Auditor-General’s office to provide comprehensive audit reports on several agricultural subsidy and intervention programmes within the decade under review.

“We cannot effectively carry out this investigation without proper audit records. These funds span a decade and involve critical national programmes,” Aminu said, stressing that the inquiry is part of the House’s ongoing efforts to scrutinise public spending amid rising food insecurity, soaring food prices, and questions about the effectiveness of past intervention initiatives.

During the hearing, Mohammed Adamu, a deputy director from the Auditor-General’s office, explained that delays in producing reports were due to non-availability of key documents from the Ministry of Agriculture.

“The Auditor-General’s office has repeatedly requested records on agricultural subsidies, grants, aids, and intervention programmes but has yet to receive the necessary cooperation,” Adamu said. “Without these documents, concluding the audit process has been difficult.”

He further suggested that the committee expand the investigation to include both the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Finance, noting that both ministries play central roles in the release, management, and oversight of these funds.

Following the discussion, the committee directed the Ministers of Agriculture and Finance, or their designated representatives, alongside the Auditor-General, to appear before it on February 3, 2026. The panel warned that failure to comply would attract legislative sanctions in line with the powers of the National Assembly.