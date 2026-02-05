Agric Funds: Reps Summon CBN, NIRSAL, Banks, Others

The House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee investigating Agricultural Subsidies, Intervention Funds, Aids and Grants Programmes from 2015 to 2025 has directed the management of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), NIRSAL Microfinance Bank, SunTrust Bank, Stanbic IBTC Bank and the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) to appear unfailingly before it.

Chairman of the committee, Hon Jamo Aminu, issued the directive yesterday, following repeated failure of the invited institutions to honour their invitations. He expressed displeasure over what it described as the persistent disregard for parliamentary invitations by key government agencies and financial institutions.

The chairman warned that further non-compliance they will invoke relevant sections of the constitution to compel them to appear. “It is disheartening that despite repeated invitations from the House of Representatives to government agencies, including agencies linked to the United Nations system, some have refused to appear or have out rightly ignored this investigative process,” Aminu said.

The committee resolved to activate all relevant constitutional processes to compel the defaulting agencies and financial institutions to appear and submit the required documents. “On this premise, I am constrained to move a motion to compel NIRSAL MFB, the Central Bank of Nigeria, SunTrust Bank, Stanbic IBTC Bank and the National Bureau of Statistics to appear before this committee,” he added.

While lamenting the absence of key institutions, the committee also faulted the quality of submissions made by Jaiz Bank, Unity Bank and Access Bank, whose representatives were present at the hearing but failed to provide comprehensive documentation as required.

The committee further directed that the appropriate heads of all concerned institutions must personally appear before it. The affected banks have been given one week to submit detailed documentation strictly in line with the committee’s guidelines. Earlier, at the commencement of the hearings, Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, represented by Hon. Sunday Umeha, threw the full weight of the House behind the committee, warning that no institution would be shielded from scrutiny.

The speaker warned that any ministry, department or agency, as well as any participating financial institution, that fails to honour invitations, withholds information or provides false records would face summons, contempt proceedings or warrants in line with constitutional provisions and the Legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges) Act. The panel is probing trillions of naira expended on agricultural intervention programmes implemented by the federal government and the CBN between 2015 and September 2025, following a House resolution of July 23, 2025.