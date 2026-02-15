Agric Funds: Reps Begin Probe Of Non-Release Of N174.26bn

The House of Representatives Committee on Agricultural Production and Services has called for cooperation from ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) and development partners as it begins an investigation into the alleged non-release of N174.26 billion in agricultural intervention funds.

The Chairman of the committee, Bello Ka’oje, in a statement on Sunday, asked all relevant government agencies and stakeholders to provide necessary documents to ensure a thorough and transparent investigation.

Recall that the House, in January, following the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Ka’oje, resolved to investigate development partner-funded agricultural projects, particularly those supported by the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Ka’oje said the committee was specifically mandated to investigate the circumstances surrounding the non-release of the N174.26 billion intervention funds, as well as examine the persistent high cost of fertiliser, which continues to negatively impact farmers and food production nationwide.

He noted that the delay in releasing funds secured from international development partners has heightened concerns over food insecurity, especially following President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency on food security in July 2023, a move that triggered several donor-backed agricultural interventions.

Providing further details, Hon. Ka’oje disclosed that Nigeria negotiated a $134 million loan with the African Development Bank in February 2023 to support the National Agricultural Growth Scheme-Agro Pocket (NAGS-AP) Project, out of which $99.67 million has been disbursed to the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF).

However, a balance of N55.30 billion remains outstanding for disbursement to agro-dealers supplying inputs to 280,000 wheat farmers and supporting 150,000 rice farmers under the 2024/2025 dry season programme.

He also revealed that 15 billion Japanese Yen was secured from the Japan International Cooperation Agency in April 2024 as a Food Security Emergency Support Loan.

While the first tranche of 12 billion Yen (N118.96 billion) was disbursed in March 2025, it is yet to be released to the implementing agencies.

The JICA facility, he explained, was designed to support 550,000 smallholder farmers with subsidised inputs for rice, maize, soya beans, and cassava production during the 2025 wet season and the 2025/2026 dry season farming cycles.

Ka’oje expressed concerns that the funds are time-bound and that delayed release has already caused farmers to miss planting seasons, leading to reduced output in the 2025 harvest and posing significant risks to the 2026 farming season.

He further warned that about $200 million in additional AfDB funding under a Result-Based Financing arrangement could also be jeopardised due to the non-implementation of earlier interventions.

“The seriousness of these issues calls for firm commitment to ensure the implementation of all interventions in order to rescue the nation’s agricultural sector and guarantee food security,” he stated.

The committee, therefore, urged all stakeholders and relevant government agencies responsible for fund release and implementation of the interventions to cooperate fully with the National Assembly in clearing all bottlenecks hindering progress.