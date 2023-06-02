New Telegraph

June 2, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Agric
  3. Agric Forum To…

Agric Forum To Focus On Rebuilding Africa’s Food System

This year’s African Green Revolution Forum (AGRF) summit on Africa’s food systems will target on building back better food systems and food sovereignty with youth and women at the epicenter. According to the organisers, Africa’s food systems forum 2023 summit’s theme, “Recover, Regenerate, Act: Africa’s Solutions to Food Systems Transformation,” and expected to hold as schedules.

The theme identifies three steps needed to achieve this transformation: Recovery, Re- generate, and Act. Recovery calls for decisive strategies and actions to rebuild foodsystems after multiple crises and shocks. Regenerate emphasizes the need to regenerate natural capital resources with adaptation practices, innovation, and technology for sustainable food production in a changing climate context.

Act urges urgent action to accelerate food systems transformation through better policies, practices, and investments. The event will be looking at various ways to revamping the continent’s agricultural sector in line with the take off of the African Continental Free trade Area Agreement AfCFTA in the continent.

Read Previous

Nigeria And Ebonyi State After The Inaugurations
Read Next

Cocoa: Oxfam Survey Shows Huge Rip-off By Chocolate Giants

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023