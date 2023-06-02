Agric Forum To Focus On Rebuilding Africa’s Food System

This year’s African Green Revolution Forum (AGRF) summit on Africa’s food systems will target on building back better food systems and food sovereignty with youth and women at the epicenter. According to the organisers, Africa’s food systems forum 2023 summit’s theme, “Recover, Regenerate, Act: Africa’s Solutions to Food Systems Transformation,” and expected to hold as schedules.

The theme identifies three steps needed to achieve this transformation: Recovery, Re- generate, and Act. Recovery calls for decisive strategies and actions to rebuild foodsystems after multiple crises and shocks. Regenerate emphasizes the need to regenerate natural capital resources with adaptation practices, innovation, and technology for sustainable food production in a changing climate context.

Act urges urgent action to accelerate food systems transformation through better policies, practices, and investments. The event will be looking at various ways to revamping the continent’s agricultural sector in line with the take off of the African Continental Free trade Area Agreement AfCFTA in the continent.