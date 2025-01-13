Agric Firm Engages CEO

Share

Agbeyewa Farms has appointed Seyi Aiyeleso as managing director/ chief executive officer.

Until this new appointment, Aiyeleso was the group director of sales at Cavista Holdings Limited and also an executive director Agbeyewa Farms, where he acted in a CEO capacity, driving the company’s strategic initiatives in 2024.

The company said in a statement that he has over 30 years of experience in sales and marketing and a career spanning leadership roles in various multinational corporations in the FMCG, oil and gas and the public sector.

Aiyeleso obtained a degree in management studies (accounting) from the University of Jos, Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from Bayero University and is currently pursuing a doctorate at Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti.

He is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM), Nigerian Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN) and Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM).

