Agric: Ekiti, 35 Other States To Benefit From RAAMP’s $600m Scale-Up

The Ekiti State Government has signed a Subsidiary Loan Agreement (SLA) for its enlistment into the Scale-Up phase of the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP), a $600 million initiative aimed at expanding rural road networks to boost food production across Nigeria.

The National Coordinator of RAAMP, Engr. Aminu Bodinga Mohammed, disclosed this at the 9th Implementation Support Mission of the project, noting that all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are expected to participate in the Scale-Up based on their ability to meet specified requirements.

Mohammed commended Governor Biodun Oyebanji for his administration’s commitment to the project, revealing that Ekiti is among the few states that have fulfilled all prerequisites for the Scale-Up. According to him, only Ekiti, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, and Sokoto States have successfully operationalized the Road Sector Reforms, which led to the establishment of the Rural Access Roads Agency (RARA) and the State Roads Fund (SRF) — key components of the RAAMP framework.

The National Coordinator explained that the Scale-Up phase follows the success of the initial project, which has disbursed $488 million of the $575 million originally allocated. The project, jointly financed by the World Bank, the French Development Bank (AFD), and participating states through the Federal Government of Nigeria, aims to complete a total of 801.96km of rural roads by April 2026.

“So far, 273.33km have been completed, while 528.63km are at various stages of construction,” Mohammed said. “When the project started, disbursement and procurement posed major challenges, but with the support of the World Bank and AFD, we have made remarkable progress. I am pleased to announce that an additional $500 million has been secured from the World Bank for the Scale-Up phase, which will involve all 36 states and the FCT.”

Assessing the performance of participating states, Mohammed noted that Ekiti ranks second among the last six states—Ekiti, Niger, Osun, Ebonyi, Gombe, and Kaduna—in counterpart funding, lauding the Oyebanji administration for providing adequate matching funds.

In his remarks, the World Bank Task Team Lead (TTL), Rakesh Tripathi, affirmed that the $600 million Scale-Up will be co-financed by the Bank and the participating states through the federal government. He praised the states for their renewed efforts in the past six months, acknowledging that the rainy season had slowed construction activities but urging them to ensure that contract performance aligns with civil work progress.

Tripathi further charged all participating states to complete at least 90% of previously awarded road contracts within the next six months.

Responding to the development, the Ekiti State Project Coordinator, Hon. Sunday Adunmo, described the State’s inclusion in the Scale-Up as “a renewed hope” for rural communities whose road projects have been earmarked for construction.

According to him, the initiative would significantly enhance agricultural productivity and economic opportunities through improved market access. He commended Governor Oyebanji for his consistent funding support and for allowing the project to operate seamlessly in the state.

“Ekiti RAAMP has delivered 50km of asphalted roads out of the 132km awarded when the project commenced,” Adunmo revealed, congratulating Governor Oyebanji on his impactful third anniversary in office. “Ekiti rural communities will remain eternally grateful for his commitment to providing access to their farms and markets,” he added.