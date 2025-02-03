Share

…As fowl dealers laud Gov AbdulRazaq on infrastructure

The Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Mrs Oloruntoyosi Thomas, has called on children sellers in the state to be fair and moderate in their pricing and maintain a high level of hygiene around their poultry markets in order to safeguard the health of the people.

The Commissioner made this call during the annual prayer session of the Fowl Sellers Association of Nigeria, Kwara State Chapter, at the Baboko Market in Ilorin, the State capital.

According to the Commissioner, fowl sellers play a vital role in the State’s economy, dealing with chickens, ducks, guinea fowls, doves, and other rare birds.

Addressing the gathering, the Commissioner commended the association for maintaining order despite economic challenges and appealed to them to make the prices of their poultry products affordable for all.

Mrs Thomas, who emphasised the importance of market hygiene, stressed the need for sellers to maintain strict sanitary standards to prevent bird flu and other avian diseases, encouraging them to ensure timely vaccination of their birds to safeguard public health and food quality.

In his remarks, the Association’s Secretary, Mr AbdulAkeem Olanrewaju, who lauded Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his continuous support to traders, highlighted the government’s intervention in providing subsidised maize, which helped to stabilise the cost of fowls and other birds during the tough economic times of 2024.

“We are grateful to our Governor for always putting the people first and for the many projects he is executing across the State,” Mr Olanrewaju stated.

The event was attended by key stakeholders, including the Director of Veterinary Services, Dr Olugbon Salman Abdullateef, Iya Loja of Kwara State, Alhaja Muibat Olumo, Alhaja Afusat Abdullahi, Iya Egbe Aladie of Kwara State, and market leaders from across the capital city of Ilorin.

The engagement reinforced the State government’s commitment to supporting local traders, strengthening food security, and promoting a cleaner and healthier marketplace.

