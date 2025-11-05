Agribusiness: Abia Govt Makes PPP Arrangement For Livestock Project

The Abia State government has announced an initiative, which would operate under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement, targeting to create tens of thousands of job opportunities for Abia people, generate significant revenue for the state and ensure food security, among others.

Governor Alex Otti, while making this public, said that his administration is ready to partner with Barn Holding Group, a premier agribusiness conglomerate, to establish a large-scale livestock and dairy development project in the state, an initiative with investment running into billions of naira.

Governor Otti described the proposal presented by the Chief Executive Officer of Barn Holding Group, Engr Tony Jibuno, in his office yesterday as a viable step towards agricultural transformation and job creation in the state.

The Governor commended the team for what he described as an “innovative and practical approach” to modern farming, noting that agriculture remains the foundation of Nigeria’s sustainable development.

New Telegraph reports that immediately after the presentation, Governor Otti constituted a five-member government team to work with the company in developing the project’s framework and financing options.

He stressed the need to finalise all technical details and site assessments, stressing that the project’s success would depend on careful planning and proper execution.

In the words of Otti, “The devil is always in the details. We must dot all the i’s and cross the t’s and then move to the site location as quickly as possible.”

He assured that the government is open to providing land for expansion either in Okoko Item, Bende Local Government Area, where the promoters had proposed to start, or in Umunneochi Local Government Area, where suitable land is also available.

Going further, Otti said, “My preference is to expand horizontally or vertically within the same space to ensure operational efficiency, but if Okoko is too remote, we can relocate to Umunneochi.”

The Governor added that the project aligns with his administration’s push for ranching and modern livestock management, noting that open grazing is no longer sustainable.

He said that the project would help modernise livestock production in the state, noting that the initiative has the potential to create significant employment and boost local food production, and appreciated the company for the achievements it had recorded in the sector and urged them to replicate similar success in Abia.

The Chief Executive Officer of Barn Holdings Group, Mr Tony Jibuno, while speaking earlier, said that he is interested in partnering with the Abia Government to develop a multi-billion livestock and dairy project aimed at boosting food production and creating jobs in the state.

He revealed that the initiative would focus on revitalising the Okoko Livestock Farm and developing a feedlot and abattoir at Umunneochi, explaining that the cattle ranch that would be built at Umunneochi would also serve as a disease-control and livestock traceability hub for cattle entering the state.

Jibuno said that the project would serve as a demonstration and training centre to equip local farmers with practical knowledge in modern livestock management and agribusiness practices.

He noted that the project is expected to create over 20,000 jobs, produce 2,000 tonnes of beef annually, and serve as a regional model for modern livestock production.

While urging the government to allocate an additional 500 hectares of land around Okoko to ensure the farm’s long-term commercial viability, he assured that the Abia project would help reduce import dependence and improve local production.