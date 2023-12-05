Agri-Group Initiatiates Research Driven Investments With ABU, Others

A group of agri-business investors, Tropical General Investments (TGI) on Tuesday said it has taken steps to widen research investments with tertiary institutions.

This it disclosed when it signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

TGI Group’s Head of Strategic Partnerships, Habiba Suleiman, said the importance of collaboration between industry and academia in driving sustainable growth. The collaboration extends beyond specific sectors, covering ABU’s 18 faculties and over 100 departments.

Suleiman stated, “We continue to see that while a substantial amount of research is happening in universities across the country, they largely end up on shelves.

” This is disadvantageous in today’s world, where data rules. Therefore, this collaboration is critical to building the nexus between the wealth of data domiciled in academia and practical policy solutions, that impact the sustainable growth Nigeria is long overdue for.”

Suleiman noted the company’s engagement with various stakeholders, including public, private, and international development sectors, as well as over 200,000 smallholder farmers.

“The grant will immediately go towards research on Nigeria’s cotton value chain. In the past, the value chain thrived in 13 states across the Northeast, Northwest, and North-Central, with states such as Kano, Kaduna, and Katsina hosting vibrant textile industries. Today, that is history, along with all the jobs and livelihoods that sector supported.”, he added.