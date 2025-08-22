AGRA Report On Food Shows Mixed Challenges In Nigeria, Others

The July 2025 edition of the AGRA Food Security Monitor (FSM) has painted a mixed picture of Africa’s food systems, with West Africa seeing notable price declines, East Africa grappling with policy frictions and high hunger rates, while Southern Africa remains split between surplusdriven price relief and pockets of stress.

While highlighting West Africa, AGRA explained that prices eased, but conflict weighs across key West African markets, staple food prices showed a downward trend. Nigeria’s maize dropped by 20 per cent to $285 per metric ton, while Ghana and Togo also recorded declines.

Rice prices were mixed—slightly up in Niger and Togo but falling by as much as nine per cent in Ghana, Nigeria, Mali, and Burkina Faso. Millet and sorghum prices broadly fell, though local hotspots in Ghana and Niger saw spikes. Despite these price improvements, food security remains fragile. About 118.4 million people in seven West African countries reported insufficient food consumption in July—an improvement from 162.7 million a year earlier.

Nigeria showed major progress, but Ghana and Togo recorded worsening conditions. Conflict in Mali, Niger’s lean-season shortages, and insurgency in northern Nigeria continue to drive localized crises. For East Africa, the AGRA reports pointed out that trade barriers and hunger pressures.

In East Africa, maize prices surged to record levels in South Sudan at over $1,000 per metric ton, reflecting economic instability and supply bottlenecks. Kenya’s maize eased slightly but remains nearly 28 per cent higher than last year. Rice prices are highest in Kenya at around $1,265 per metric ton.

Food insecurity remains acute, particularly in South Sudan, where pockets of famine-like conditions persist, compounded by child malnutrition and cholera outbreaks. Uganda also recorded high levels of hunger, with over 40 per cent of the population experiencing insufficient food consumption.

Regional trade disputes deepened challenges. Uganda introduced a USD 10 levy on grain by-products, while South Sudan imposed heavy testing fees and re-certification requirements on imports. Kenya, meanwhile, announced duty-free importation of half a million metric tons of rice and introduced new wheat price floors and quotas.

Talking about the Southern Africa, the AGRA reports stated that surpluses and shortages Southern Africa showed contrasting fortunes. Malawi’s maize rose 10 per cent to $654 per metric ton due to tight supplies, while Zambia and Mozambique recorded sharp declines on the back of better harvests. Zimbabwe’s maize eased five percent but remains the region’s most expensive at $825 per metric ton.

Food security is improving in Zimbabwe, where maize output rebounded by 260 per cent from 2024, easing pressure on households. In contrast, Malawi and Mozambique face mounting stress from weather shocks, depleted stocks, and urban food access challenges. On trade, Malawi and Zambia signed Africa’s first Mutual Recognition Agreement to reduce redundant testing and speed up food trade, a move analysts say could cut costs and serve as a model for the region.