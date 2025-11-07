AGRA Pledges Support For Africa’s Food Reforms

The Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) has reaffirmed its commitment to helping African governments and institutions deliver on their agricultural transformation goals as the continent enters a decisive phase of food systems reform.

The pledge came during the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme – Partnership Platform (CAADP-PP) held in Kigali, Rwanda recently. The event, co-organized by the African Union Commission (AUC) and AUDA-NEPAD, brought together key stakeholders to align efforts toward advancing Africa’s food and agriculture agenda.

Speaking at the forum, AGRA’s Vice President for Technical Expertise, Jonathan Said, emphasized the importance of shifting from broad commitments to coordinated delivery driven by Africa’s own priorities and leadership. Said said: “The CAADP Partnership Platform is where partners align on what we will deliver together.

“Our role is to support the AUC and AUDA-NEPAD to ensure coherence and focus on key priorities such as food corridors, value chain development, and seed system commercialization.

This will help countries implement their National Agriculture Investment Plans faster, attract private investment, and expand finance for farmers and SMEs.”

AGRA also used the forum to showcase the Africa Food Systems Report (AFSR) 2025, a key monitoring tool that tracks progress across supply chains, diets, food environments, and other systemic drivers. Discussions at the meeting centered on strengthening government coordination in implementing flagship agricultural programs and policies that drive food systems transformation.

Participants also agreed on the need to boost regional trade integration and support private sector investment in value addition and market access.

Said explained that AGRA’s initiatives aim to connect smallholder farmers to regional markets, de-risk agro-processing investments, and mobilize innovative financing models to spur inclusive agricultural growth and self-sufficiency.

Another major outcome of the Kigali forum was the renewed focus on soil health and fertilizer management, with partners agreeing to accelerate the African Soil Health and Fertilizer Agenda. The plan targets improved soil fertility, efficient fertilizer use, and the promotion of farmer-centered extension services.

The stakeholders also resolved to fast-track implementation of the AU’s Seed and Biotechnology Action Plan, emphasizing the adoption of climate-smart, high-yielding, and nutrient-dense seed varieties.