Agra: African Women Entrepreneurs Face $42bn Gender Financing Gap…Seeks Investment In Female-led Agribusinesses

The country programme lead of Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA), Mrs. Juliette Lampoh-Agroh, has revealed that African women entrepreneurs encounter an estimated $42 billion gender financing gap compared to men. Indeed, she noted that supply-side constraints such as high interest rates and collateral requirements played a major role in excluding women from the formal credit market.

Following this, the AGRA country programme lead urged the government and development partners to support and invest in women’s agriculture to alleviate economic hardship in the country. Lampoh-Agroh made this statement in Abuja during the International Women’s Day celebration, themed “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress” recently.

She called on all stakeholders, including the government and development partners, to collaborate and invest in women’s agricultural businesses to address the economic challenges in the country. Speaking further, she highlighted that the International Women’s Day served as a platform to celebrate women’s achievements in attaining gender equality and to advocate for addressing specific issues affecting women.

“I urge women to make the best investment to realise their full potential because women play a significant role in the agriculture sector. Whether it’s in leadership, advising on business plans, or group processing, women are essential.

“Therefore, let’s invest in women to strengthen the agriculture sector,” LampohAgroh emphasised. “I am pleased to celebrate the progress made in advancing gender equality while also recognising the persistent challenges and discussing tangible actions for solutions,” she added.