Agosasa Chief To DSS: Release former king-elect for peace to reign

A resident of Ita-Agbede, Agosasa in Ogun State, Prince Gabriel John, has appealed to the Department of State Services (DSS) to release one Prince Sunday Akogunrin, a former king-elect of the town and others in their custody to allow peace to reign in the town.

Speaking with newsmen in Lagos, John said the continuous detention of Akogunrin has continued to disrupt the peace and tranquillity of the town.

According to him, the crisis in Agosasa started when their king died and as custom demanded, the kingmakers asked the next ruling house to present their prince for the king’s rite.

John said: “In Agosasa town, we have two ruling houses, when one dies and the king will come from the other ruling house.

“The ruling house met and nominated Prince Akogunrin as the next king and the kingmakers started preparing him for a seat when one Akeem brought out a gun and shot one man from Prince Sunday’s side.

“This resulted in a crisis which led to the burning of many houses, including the Akeem house. The government came in and resolved the matter.”

John said though the people of the town supported the king-elect, he said Akeem had more people in government and he used the power of his people as king in the land.

“Some weeks later, the instalment of another king resulted in another crisis and there was no peace in Agosasa town.”