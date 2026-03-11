Agora Policy is set to convene a meeting of critical stakeholders to deliberate on how to sustain, deepen and improve the key economic reforms of the current administration in Nigeria.

The event will bring together senior officials from government, private sector, civil society, academia, media, think tanks and development agencies to examine the implications of Nigeria’s ongoing reform agenda and identify practical pathways to consolidate macroeconomic gains while minimising adverse social impacts.

Themed “Sustaining and Deepening Economic Reforms in Nigeria,” the dialogue is organised with support from the Nigeria Economic Stability and Transformation (NEST) programme, an initiative of the UK Government’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

Holding at the Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja, it is organised in partnership with the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG).

The core of the event will be a panel session featuring: Dr. Muhammad Sani Abdullahi, Deputy Governor (Economic Policy) Central Bank of Nigeria; Ms. Sanyade Okoli, Special Adviser to the President on Finance and the Economy; Dr. Hussaini Abdu, Country Director, CARE International Nigeria; Dr Chinyere Almona, Director-General, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry; and Dr. Samer Matta, Senior Economist for Nigeria at the World Bank Group.

The meeting will be hosted by Mr Rotus Oddiri, the anchor of “The Global Business Report” on Arise News.

The panel session will be preceded by a presentation of the highlights of a new study by Agora Policy on the impact of some of the economic reforms, produced with the support of NEST.

The panel session will be followed by an interactive session with the high-level audience.

The dialogue is designed to undertake an objective stock-take of the economic reforms introduced by the President Bola Tinubu administration.

It will provide an opportunity for key stakeholders to constructively deliberate on how to sustain and improve the current reforms and lay a strong foundation for the next wave of reforms.

Additionally, the meeting is one of the activities designed to deepen consensus, trust and inclusion in reform design and implementation in the country.