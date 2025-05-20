Agony of Uncertainty: Why Jamb’s Withholding of Results Must End

Share

Let me begin by registering my displeasure with the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for breaching candidates’ rights to know, and my preparedness to coordinate a class action on behalf of the underage candidates (so-called) and their families.

I will be coordinating efforts for candidates who were made to sit for the JAMB-organised UTME but had their results withheld for no other reason other than being profiled as ‘underage’.

The affected candidates deserve better. For the records, JAMB charged and collected N7, 200 as exam registration fees from these so-called underage candidates numbering 40,247. In other words, JAMB knew they were underage and obtained a total sum of N289, 778,400 from these unsuspecting candidates.

At no time before the contract of registration was consummated did JAMB fully disclose that the results of these sets of candidates would be withheld. What else is the definition of fraud under Section 419 of the Criminal Code Act in Nigeria? JAMB knowingly subjected these candidates to the rigours of preparing for the UTME exam, making some go to the examination centre as early as 6 am to sit for the exam, knowing it has no intention of delivering or publishing their results, which is the sole intent of preparing and sitting for the exam.

Due to JAMB’s untidy arrangements, some of these teens went missing, and lives were lost in road accidents, yet JAMB, at the last hour and without notice, withheld their UTME results.

JAMB is being clever by half. Public officers and institutions must appreciate that there are consequences to pay for bad conduct.

Legally and morally, JAMB owes a duty of care, responsibility, and obligation to release the results without prejudice because the candidates who sat for the exams are entitled to know their performance; otherwise, JAMB will be held accountable for improper, reprehensible, and unconscionable conduct.

Except JAMB does the right thing and does so immediately, we will look forward to meeting them in court on behalf of the over 40,247 candidates. I believe the court will see reason to deprecate the Board’s action.

The reason we urge for an independent judiciary in democracy is to check legislative impunity, and executive recklessness, and for the judiciary to remain the last hope of the common man. We will exploit all constitutional rights in pursuit of this cause.

On the above premise, my interest in this matter is to advocate for the voiceless teens that are not just anguished and traumatised by JAMB’s highhanded approach, unjust profiling and unwarranted victimisation but face a future laden with agony of uncertainty. The crocodile tears of the JAMB Registrar whose incompetence caused a child to commit suicide are not adequate to compensate for the lost life.

He should resign his position along with the Minister of Education. If you are reading this opinion and you are an aggrieved parent or know anyone whose child is a victim of JAMB aggression, kindly get in touch with me. We will win for these kids if we band together like a team. JAMB’s orthodoxy can be successfully challenged.

Withholding the results of innocent candidates just because they are underage is not only unjust but also inhumane

With a coordinated effort, we can protect these unfortunate victims and save the future. Enough is enough! Recall that in 1978, the Federal Government of Nigeria established the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), an entrance examination board that conducts entrance examinations for prospective students seeking admission into Nigerian universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

The aim was to reduce the chaos and confusion associated with multiple entrance examinations conducted by individual institutions. In other words, JAMB was established to streamline the admission process, ensure merit and standards into tertiary institutions education in the country.

While JAMB has played a significant role in shaping the Nigerian education system, there are arguments that the board’s usefulness may be waning due to various challenges, inefficiencies and controversies, including allegations of examination malpractices, technical glitches, and result discrepancies.

The 2025 UTME exposed JAMB’s incompetence and too many flaws. While the education system is evolving, the exam body has shown lack of capacity and adaptability, thus prompting some to argue that JAMB’s role may need to be redefined to accommodate new trends and innovations in education.

JAMB’s recent decision to withhold the results of thousands of candidates, citing underage and scoring below the threshold, has sparked widespread outrage and condemnation.

This action is not only unjust but also inhumane, leaving many innocent children traumatised and in anguish. As an examining body, JAMB has a responsibility to release the results of all candidates who sat for the exam, regardless of their age or performance.

The only acceptable reason where JAMB can withhold a result is where there are proven cases of malpractices or irregularities. Withholding the results of these socalled underage candidates without allowing them to know their scores is a gross injustice.

Every candidate who sat for the exam has the right to know their performance, and JAMB’s actions have denied them this basic right. The board’s decision has created a sense of uncertainty and anxiety among the affected candidates, which can have long-term psychological effects on their academic and personal lives.

JAMB, as an examination body, ought to know and should know that releasing the results of the affected candidates would have several benefits: it would enable the candidates to assess their strengths and weaknesses, identify areas for improvement, and work towards better performance in future exams.

Releasing results will also show transparency and accountability on the side of JAMB. Releasing the results would demonstrate JAMB’s commitment to transparency and accountability, which are essential for building trust in the examination process, especially now that the board is in the eyes of the storm, mired in controversy.

If JAMB releases the results of these underage candidates, it would have fulfilled its mandate and reduced anxiety and uncertainty currently being experienced by the anxious candidates. JAMB loses nothing by releasing withheld results which will allow the affected candidates to plan their next steps with confidence rather than despair, depression and committing suicide.

JAMB must understand that, as a board, it is not a law unto itself, and that there are consequences for bad behaviour which could be severe. So far, the mismanagement of 2025 UTME has eroded the trust and confidence that candidates and the general public have in the examination process, leading to widespread disillusionment and discontent.

Share