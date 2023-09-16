Agony of Road Users in Ondo

One of the unique selling points of the Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu administration in Ondo State is the number of roads either rehabilitated or constructed in the last six years; however, many roads are in a state of disrepair and begging for government’s attention. BABATOPE OKEOWO reports the agony of road users in the Sunshine State.

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has spent billions of Naira on the construction of roads in the state in order to alleviate the plight of road users. The roads which are scattered around the three senatorial districts included dualisation of Ikare township road, construction of Oke-Alabojuto road, Jubilee/Ugbe road, Ikara- mu to Akunnu and Ikara- mu to Okeagbe in Akoko Northwest Local Government.

The government has constructed and dualised roads in Akure, the state capital and embarked on construction of virgin roads and rehabilitation of existing roads in Ondo South senatorial district. The first overhead bridge in the State was also constructed by Akeredolu’s administration.

Despite the efforts of government on road construction and rehabilitation, residents are lamenting the parlous state of the roads in different parts of the state. Some of the roads belong to the federal government while others belong to the state.

Residents of Oda groan

This is certainly not the best of time for residents of Oda road as they are confronted with the challenge of plying a poor road on daily basis. Mostly affected by this poor condition of the road are residents of Pelebe, Ilekun, Weliweli, Ijigba, Aye among others.

The road is dotted by deep potholes, which is making vehicular movements very difficult. Although, the state government has du- alised a section of the road, more than five-kilometre stretch is in poor shape. Consequently, residents of Oda road in Akure South Local Government Area of the State appealed to the state government to expedite action on construction of the road.

They lamented over poor condition of the road, which has become difficult for movement of vehicles. A resident of the area, Victor Foloki, begged the state government to urgently fix the road. According to him, many cars always break down on the road due to the portholes that have taken over every portion of the road.

His words “I don’t even know if we have a commissioner of works in this state again. He is not alive to his responsibilities. He abandoned the Oda road project and has now shifted his attention to the Onyearugbulem/Shagari flyover. It is sad that we have found ourselves in this situation.

The road is damaging our cars every day. In a week, you must visit a mechanic workshop twice to fix your car. We don’t know our offences in Oda that made government abandon us. I can’t imagine how we will be able to cope when schools resume.”

Another Resident, Amos Idowu, described the situation as extremely bad, wondering why government is insensitive to the plights of Oda community. His words: “How long will it take government to complete the road construction? Now the road is a total mess and we say we have a commissioner manning the Ministry of works.

All they do in that ministry is to tar roads in areas where politicians, friends and families live, leaving people like us to suffer. The commissioner should tell us what we have done that he has abandoned us. We are begging him to please focus on Oda and lessen our sufferings. We are part of the state and attention should be given to Oda.

For now, if they know that they can’t complete the road, they should fill the potholes and make it motorable. Apart from visiting mechanic every week, we also wash our cars daily. The commissioner should do the needful and stop pretending that all is well in Oda.”

Drivers, commuters lament over Akure/Ondo road

Thousands of motorists, commuters and traders were left stranded at a bad portion of Akure-Ondo road which has been cut off following heavy rain at Owena axis of the road in the state. The development led to serious traffic jam as many motorists were forced to turn back while others coming from Akure also turned back and traveled as far as Akure-Ilesa road to find alternative route before getting to Ondo town.

Those who spoke with reporters blamed the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency, (FERMA), for failing to live up to expectations. They said the road would not have been that bad if the FERMA had fixed the road when it began to fail. A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Ondo South, Mr Segun Odidi, appealed to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to intervene.

Odidi said: “Ondo State Gov- ernment, please help us to fix Akure to Ondo road at Owena area, Yes, I know it is a Federal Government road but the pains people are going through on the road is unbearable now. I have to drive from Ondo through Ileoluji to Ilesha expressway before I can connect Akure yesterday, making a journey of 30mins almost two hours since the normal route has been rendered impassable.

Please come to the aid of our people the way you have always been doing on that failed portion of the road in Owena axis. Also the failed portion of Ondo- Ife road at Valentino axis of the town is becoming a nightmare to motorist, help us fix this portion also, I gave credit to Ondo State Government for their previous interventions on these aforementioned roads in the past, we need your intervention now” Another motorist and lecturer from Ondo City, Dr Adetokunbo Adepoju lamented that “the pains are excruciating and if urgent measures are not taken, the hardships will continue to compound the delicate transportation problems faced by the downtrodden.”

A Public affairs analyst, Oluwafemi Odofin said: “It is a matter of fact that bad roads are synonymous with every government in Nigeria for many decades now. What we are experiencing in Ondo state is not new but ours is well pronounced owing to the fact that we are oil producing state.

In Ondo State, on a yearly basis, billions of naira are expended on either rehabilitating of roads or constructing new ones, a vehicle cannot move for a kilometre without encountering a bad spot or a pothole, this is worrisome and urgent attention should be given to our roads across the state. As it stands now, the Akure-Ondo Road has been shut down for the past four days, commuters have to subject themselves to navigate Ipetu Ijesha – Ile- oluji before getting to Ondo town.

The stress is out of this world! Our people are suffering with no panacea in sight! As the convener of Ondo State Scholars Arena for Development Initiative, I took it upon myself to call the attention of Ondo State commissioner for works as I put a call across to him and we spoke at length, In his words, he said “the road is a federal government road hence the state government needs approval before anything can be done”

He further said the state government is waiting for the approval this week! I was shocked! I went further to ask perhaps if there is any tentative measure to help the ugly situation but he told me point blank that nothing can be done for now! He said we have to wait. The question now is till when and how long?

Just this morning (Wednesday) I called the attention of the state government to the need to rehabilitate our roads across the state without wasting time. The current situation is terribly deplorable as commuters have to pay as high as #5,000 from Akure to Ore.

This is an embarrassing situation that is unprecedented in the annals of history in Ondo State. I am calling on Ondo State government and Federal government to do the needful by putting our well-being cum welfarism at the forefront at this material time.

Lawmaker to the rescue

To cushion the pains and agony the travelers plying Akure-Owena Road are passing through due to the deplorable condition of the road, the lawmaker representing Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency, Hon Festus Olanrewaju Akingbaso has begun temporary fixing of the road.

While commuters were still appealing to the State Government and FERMA to come to their rescue, the Vice Chairman House Committee on Aviation, Hon. Festus Akingbaso, sent his contractor to the failed portion of the road, stone filling it with hard- core granite for easy pas- sage. The lawmaker while speaking with the reporters said he could not turn blind eyes to the plight of his peo- ple using the road, despite the fact that the road is a federal road.

His words: ” It is the responsibility of the federal government to repair any deplorable federal roads but for some days now, the pains my people were passing through is much and I can’t but come to their rescue by temporarily fixing the road before federal government move to site.”

He added that the dividend of democracy that every Nigerian could benefit from government is through infrastructure development and other social amenities, promising to come out of his ways to attend to the people’s need whenever his attention is draw to pressing issues.

He appealed to FERMA to urgently provide permanent solution to the failed roads to prevent substantial hazard to people plying the road. The commuters and people of Owena Community commended the prompt response of the federal lawmaker to their plight saying a good representative must be alive to the yearnings of his constituent.