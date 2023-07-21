Agony, Denunciation Over Ndlea’s Killing Of 2-yr-old Boy

Premature

When on July 13, a two-year-old boy, Ivan, was hit and killed by stray bullets from men of the National Drugs and Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and his young- er brother, Eromonsele, was severely injured in the eye by the bullets, it seemed like a dream. The tragic occurrence caused panic along Okpanam road in Asaba, the Delta State Capital, forcing mammoth crowd of sympathizers, bystanders and irate youths, to wonder whether the country was in a state of nature where anything can happen without rules of engagement. Besides that hundreds of residents wept and gnashed their teeth over the tragic occurrence when the intestine of one of the victims was gushing out, the Governor of the state, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, could not hold back his tears, he lamented the unprofessional conduct of the operatives.

In his condolence message to the family of the victims, he ordered discreet investigation into the circumstances that led to the sporadic shooting that hit the abdomen of the two-year-old boy and burst out his intestine and also penetrated one of the eyes of his younger brother, and left him with an indelible mark.

Weeping

“I am Mr Fidelis Omorhiak- ogbe. The NDLEA operatives claimed to be chasing suspected drug peddlers, whom they said, were escaping in a car. For this reason , they recklessly opened fire on their vehicle in a public place and missed their target. “The bullets penetrated the reflective classes of the shop of my wife -the mother of the two boys.

This was not quite five minutes that I went to pick them from their school and dropped them with their mother in her shop. They were preparing to eat their lunch. “Their mother’s shop is at the Plaza, very close to Swiss-Spirit Hotel, along Okpanam road. I dropped them to go and meet up with my other activities so that I can come back and pick them, so we can close for the day.

“Immediately, my wife called me and started crying that ‘Sweetheart, there is gun shot within the environment. Bullets o, bullets o, bullets o, the intestine of your children is coming out o’. I didn’t clearly understand what she was saying. She continued, “It is like is a gunshot o. I saw my boy’s intestine coming out even the glass that the bullet penetrated, affected the eye of the second son.

She held two of them and started shouting for ‘help, help, help o!’ The phone cut and she called back again and said, I should meet her at FMC. “As I was going to FMC, I said no, let me get to the stop first and know what was happening. When I got to the shop, I saw one Hilux van, fully loaded with operatives of NDLEA with arms.

Unbelievable

“Suddenly, I was told, the bullets hit one of them in the stomach and severed his belly. The bullets hit the other child in the eye. They were rushed to the Intensive Care Unit of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba, where one died and the other was pushed to the Theatre for eye surgery. I started driving back to the shop.

“The operatives knew they missed their target and the suspects have escaped but their bullets had killed people, they jumped into their van to start to run away. “But luck was against them.

I arrived the scene before they zoomed off. One pushed me and threatened to slap me, if I advance forward. He cracked his gun to shot me. I told him to go ahead, and asked him what is left for me than to die. They saw that the crowd had gathered. “At this, they jumped into their van and zoomed off. I started chasing them with my car. They threatened to shot me as I was following them but I was undeterred.

And he cried

“I saw another Sienna, they went to turn and face Asaba, not Okpanam town. I saw another Honda turning. The vehicles were all occupied by NDLEA Operatives. So, they then parked close to my wife’s shop. According to the people around, they said they were chasing those guys that sell drugs but they ran away but they don’t know how manage the bullet got to my wife’s shop. “So, I was trying to ask some of my neighbours.

My wife just told me that there’s a gunshot that hit my boy and his intestines are coming out. Then, one of the boys around then said, ‘it was the gun shot that touched your son’. I saw what! That gave me the courage to meet them. As I was trying to take pictures and videos the scene. One of the boys came out and asked why I was videoing him. He said am I mad.

“He then cracked his gun, I then told him that the gun you people shot has killed my son, and if you want to kill me, just kill me as I won’t leave or allow you people to go. At this, he punched me. I then held his hand. Immediately they heard that their gunshot has killed my child, they entered their cars and zoomed off. “I jumped inside my car and followed them till we got to Issele-Azagba, a surburb village at the outskirt of Asaba.

They then stopped while I pulled over in one filling station and they came to me. I told them that the gun they shot killed my son. They said they know and they have called their Commander. They said I should follow them to their head office in Ogwashi-Uku in Aniocha South Council Area.

On getting to that place, their Oga, brought them out, talked to them before coming to speak with me. “He started pleading with me and enquired about the condi- tion of the child. I told him that I haven’t seen them because I have to chase his men to this place.

The Oga then said it was true that the bullet from his men hit them. The Oga said, they told him that they were chasing someone but that when they wanted to double-cross the suspects, a bike or a vehicle hit the gun of one of the NDLEA guy, that was when the gun triggered. “He said I should not worry. I should go and see the children first as that is the most important thing to do right now, and that he will send one or two of his men with me.

Movement to hospital

Immediately, I left for FMC, Asaba, to come and see them. They told me that they are in the Theater and they have been looking for blood. “After one and a half hour, the people that the Commandandt sent came to see the situation and I told them that they are trying to look for blood for him to make them survive. The blood they said they should donate is a fresh one and not the one they have in their blood-bank.

So, we were trying to look for among some of my friends that came around because I could not donate because I am ‘B’ Positive. “So, we then got one of my wife’s worker that is ‘O’ Positive. That one then donated the blood. We were running around to complete X-ray and all other requirements. That took us About 7:00p.m to 1:00a.m. That was how one gave up and they called me as father that the child could not make it that the in- intestines and kidney were affected.

I went to the police station and made my statement. The second child, Erhumossele was affected in the eye. “The glass the gun penetrated splashed on his eye and body. They said he has a cut. They took him to the Theater too at about 2:00a.m and they came out around 6:00a.m the following day, after trying to ensure that the cut and wounds were perfectly treated.”

NDLEA reacts

Besides that the NDLEA Commandant of the command in the state had sent emissaries to the FMC, Asaba, for an ‘on-spot- assessment’, he has insisted that the Rule of Engagement would be the watchword in adjudicating on the killing. He said no stone would be left unturned in the ongoing investigation for justice to take preeminence.

Police commit ‘killers’ to SCID

The Public Relations Officer of the police command in the state, DSP Bright Edafe, said the case file of the alleged reckless shooting by NDLEA operatives has been transfered to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) of the command headquarters.

He said the Commissioner of Police in the state has show great interest by given the mandate to the SCID to unravel the immediate and remote cause of the killing, for justice to prevail.He urged the family, sympathizers and provoked members of the public, not take the law into their hands and assured that incorruptible justice would be served.

Governor spits fire

Governor Oborevwori has condemned the killing by NDLEA Officials While he sent heartfelt condolences to the family of the 2-year old Ivan Omorhiakogbe, who was killed by the stray bullet, he ordered the police command in the state to fish out the perpetrators.

The Governor in a signed statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon said the killing was “tragic, regrettable and avoidable”, if the officers had operated based on their rules of engagement.

He called on the NDLEA authorities to immediately collaborate with the Commissioner of Police, Taiwo Abass, in the state to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of the boy and the bullet injury to eye of his younger brother, Eromonsele, with a view to bringing the culprits to book and avoiding a future occurrence. “This incident is tragic, painful, and grievous because of the loss of a child and injury to his younger sibling.”

I condemn this unfortunate incident. No matter the provocation, armed security men must operate within the ambit of standard procedure as enshrined in their rules of engagement. “Any action taken outside these international best practices could be catastrophic as in this case. “I therefore call on the NDLEA and Police authorities to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate in- incident and bring all the culprits to book.”

Victims’ family

His mother wept, “I need justice for my children. Government and well-meaning Human Rights lawyers and activists need to take it up for us. It cannot just go like this. The condition of the second child is critical. Oh my God, what have I done to deserve this! I don’t know my fate.

We need justice. “The one that died is supposed to graduate next tomorrow (two days to his death). The school has given the graduation gown to him. Why me Lord! This pain is too much for me.”