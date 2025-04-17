Share

Renowned real estate mogul, businessman, investment consultant, and Chief Executive Officer of Aceroyal Estates Homes Limited, Dr. Endurance Agonor, was conferred the prestigious Business Excellence & Impact Award by Lord Michael Hastings at the House of Lords, Palace of Westminster.

The accolade was presented during the Niyi Adesanya Global Think Tank Retreat, hosted by the Niyi Adesanya Foundation in collaboration with Reputation Poll International (RPI).

Dr. Agonor, a delegate at the retreat, was recognized among global leaders for his exemplary leadership and transformative contributions to the real estate sector.

Organizers lauded his visionary approach and commitment to sustainable development, citing landmark projects such as Eko Paragon a strategic partnership with Lagos State—and the Downtown Lagos commercial hub, alongside other developments in Lagos and Abuja.

Beyond his business achievements, Dr. Agonor’s dedication to mentorship and servant leadership has positioned him as a revered figure, inspiring professionals and entrepreneurs worldwide.

His integrity, transparency, and focus on empowering others have earned him widespread trust and admiration.

This award underscores Dr. Agonor’s legacy of innovation and impact, cementing his role as a trailblazer whose work continues to shape the future of real estate and leadership.

Share