AGOA: US Empowers Nigerian Businesses To Benefit From Market Opportunities

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and Prosper Africa, a US government Presidential level national security initiative, hosted the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) at a workshop to empower Nigerian businesses to benefit from US market opportunities.

The initiative, which is in collaboration with the Office of the Vice President of Nigeria and key Nigerian government institutions, said AGOA is a program that allowed eligible countries in sub-Saharan Africa to export 6,800 different products to the US without paying tariffs or facing limits on the amount they can export.

The two-day workshop, organised in partnership with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) and the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) on October 21 to 22, provided valuable training to exportready Nigerian businesses.

It focused on businesses in the agriculture, manufacturing, textile, and apparel sectors, and had in attendance customs and trade officials.

Over 200 participants learned about the requirements for benefiting from AGOA, strategies for export growth, and practical guidance on improving the quality and competitiveness of Nigerian exports.

They also received practical guidance on navigating the US market, enhancing trade capacity, and the benefits of strengthening trade relations between Nigeria and the US.

