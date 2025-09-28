AGOA: Relief For Nigeria, Others As Trump Moves To Extend Treaty By One Year

With the United States’ African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA)’s 10-year extension agreed in 2015 set to run out on Tuesday, September 30, there are indications that the Donald Trump US led-government may have given an approval for a one-year extension, the Sunday Telegraph has learnt.

According to a report in the Financial Times monitored by Sunday Telegraph, the US extension of AGOA for one year is expected to take place in November, after an extension would have been approved by the US Congress, but has not yet taken up legislation to extend the deal.

Indeed, there has been widespread speculation that the Donald Trump administration would allow AGOA to lapse following the winding down of USAID and other aids treaties by the US government across the world.

Sunday Telegraph gathered from the Financial Times that the Trump administration has signaled its support for renewing the 25-year-old trade pact with Africa that was credited with kick-starting valuable manufacturing industries in some of the continent’s poorest countries.

The African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa), which offers tariff-free access to US markets for 32 African countries, will expire on Tuesday, unless the US Congress intervenes to save the deal.

However, in a signal that the Trump White House may be open to backing an extension, Massad Boulos, President Donald Trump’s Senior Adviser for Africa and father-in-law of Trump’s daughter, Tiffany, said the administration, “agreed with the objectives” of AGOA.

“We support the objectives,” Boulos told the Financial Times. “There are sometimes issues with some of the details or how it’s being executed, some aspects (that the administration does not like), but the overall objectives we agree with.”

His comments come after days of speculation among aids and trade analysts that AGOA would be allowed to lapse when a 10-year extension that was agreed in 2015 runs out on September 30.

“Any extension would need to be approved by Congress, which has not yet taken up legislation to extend the deal but has in the past retroactively extended expired trade legislation and refunded importers. A White House official confirmed that, “the administration is supportive of a one-year extension of the programme”.

Already, members of the Organised Private Sector (OPS) have projected that AGOA faces the prospect of being terminated, saying that Nigeria has very little to show for the opportunities offered by AGOA.

The tariff-free access offered by AGOA is credited with enabling manufacturing successes, such as the garment industry in Lesotho, which is the largest African exporter of apparel to the US and serves companies including Levi’s and Wrangler.

Mokhethi Shelile, Lesotho’s trade minister, said members of Congress had assured him of a one-year extension by, “November at the latest” during a trade visit to Washington this week.

“We spoke with more than 10 people from different sides of the aisle,” he said. “All of them are saying it is prudent to extend it for a limited period while looking at how they can make it an America First type of an arrangement.”

The signal that the administration may be open to extending AGOA was welcomed by senior UN trade officials, who warned this week that allowing it to lapse would have a “debilitating” impact on some African manufacturing centres for clothing, leather and footwear.

Pamela Coke-Hamilton, executive director of the International Trade Centre, a joint agency of the UN and World Trade Organisation, said that extending an agreement that was first signed into law by former US President, Bill Clinton, in 2000, would be a “win-win” for both sides.

“The renewal or extension of AGOA would provide for the continuation of a programme that has been critical to growth sectors in many African countries. It would promote employment and foreign exchange earnings while also enabling US firms to benefit and remain competitive,” she said.