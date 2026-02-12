AGOA: Private Sector Expert Warns Nigeria Against Embracing Treaty Extension

Following United States President Donald Trump’s signing a law extending a preferential trade programme for Africa through December 31, effective retroactively from September 30, 2025, a renowned national expert on agric, export value chain and trade, Dr. John Isemede, has warned that Nigeria stands to gain nothing in the extension of African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) in the next nine months if she didn’t achieve anything significant after 25 years of creation of the trade treaty.

AGOA, first enacted in 2000 to provide duty-free access to the US market for eligible subSaharan African countries covering more than 1,800 products, expired in September, putting at risk hundreds of thousands of African jobs.

The US House of Representatives last month passed legislation to extend the law for three years, but the Senate later reduced the extension to one year, which the House concurred with. Extension of the trade programme comes amid strained relations between the United States and South Africa, Africa’s largest economy.

Speaking in an interview with New Telegraph, Dr. Isemede, a past Director-General, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), explained that the U.S AGOA trade treaty extension was not an omen for Nigeria at all for the country’s agric products market as the era of multilateralism is giving way to bilateralism at this moment.

According to him, Nigeria is not prepared at all for AGOA because the Trump’s America First trade policy is going to hinder more market access for US businesses, farmers and ranchers amidst Trump’s bilateralism policy. He said: “All we hear of are agreements everyday, we don’t even see such agreements in the first place.

Funny enough, we don’t know the pools that is warehousing when such agreements get to the National Assembly, in line with Section 12 of the Constitution. Funnily enough, AGOA is back again. “AGOA was put together by the United States not to help us, or to take our produce like what the EU has been doing under the Lome Convention 123.

The question I want to ask is on our own preparedness? What are we putting together now that the era of multilateralism is giving way to bilateralism? Because, according to Trump, some countries don’t just want to develop.

“It’s like what we are seeing at home, that we drain oil from shallow oil wells spreading around the country, where some states cannot make one kobo IGR at the end of the month, “What and what in Africa are we putting together that is working? Where are we on NEPAD? Where are we on ECOWAS? The ETLS, the Protocol and all that? “Where are we on AfCFTA? What is the performance? How many containers have left our ports? How many containers in? The Certificate of Origin issue that these are African products?” “It’s funny, AGOA was lumped on us by America under President Bush on to President Obama.

When Obama came to Nigeria, Nigeria recorded almost zero. No, sorry, before then, Clinton came here, and Clinton was taken to a farm in Abuja, to go and see how we live in our forest. After that, a street was named after him, close to the airport. “But when Clinton got to Ghana, he was taken to the farm.

He was taken to Tamale to see how women are processing shea nuts or shea butter, which today is giving us sleepless night. “Obama came in and saw that Nigeria had recorded almost zero. It was an embarrassment when we compare our note with that of Ghana, Lesotho, Kenya, Botswana.” Dr. Isemede explained: “After 25 years, we did not achieve anything.

Is it nine months of this opportunity again, we are going to cash on? If the answer is yes, which products have we developed? Where are the experts to run the value chains? Which ports are we going to use?

Which airline or shipping line are we going to use?” wing Trump’s signing of the new trade treaty, the chief US trade negotiator and Trade Representative, Jamieson Greer, said his office would work with Congress this year to update the programme to provide more market access for US businesses, farmers and ranchers, and to align with Trump’s America First trade policy.

