AGOA: ‘Nigeria Has Not Benefitted Much From Trade Pact’

With speculation mounting that President Donald Trump is not likely to renew U.S. $5 trillion African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) programme for Africa continent, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has said Nigerian manufacturers and agro-allied exporters have not benefitted much from AGOA due to some challenges.

Specifically, MAN stated that some activities in the country’s informal market were some of the reasons.

The Director-General of MAN, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, who made this known in a chat with New Telegraph in Lagos, said that Nigerian exporters were not taking advantage of the AGOA window compared to others like East Africa, Southern African or even the Island States of Mauritius and Seychelles, which are really and fully utilising that facility.

According to him, Nigerian exporters are not afraid of the scrapping of AGOA in the first place if President Trump goes ahead by not renewing the agreement this year, because most of Nigerian products have been facing rejection.

Ajayi-Kadir said: “On the issue of AGOA, am not sure that Nigeria actually benefited enormously from AGOA and we have always said that for us to benefit from any kind of international agreements we need to be competitive in all ramifications.

“It is not just enough for you to say you are taking your products outside the country but when you take it out, are you going to dress up the shelf, I mean for every products you are exporting, there must be alternatives and if your products would not go out to beat the ones there, you are just wasting your time.

“So I believe that internally or domestically you need to do a lot to make sure your producers, in the first instance, must have what they will be able to take, even if it is the agricultural products, the post harvest losses, and the fact that we are being rejected on technical and quality standard limit our chances, so I believe even in fighting for space under AGOA, we should do something on being competitive, even in the American markets.”

Speaking further, the MAN DG noted: “AGOA issue is simply an opportunity given to African countries to scale up or increase their participation or penetration of the American economy.

“How far we are doing it is what I don’t know or of course what sectors. This is the question we should ask ourselves because countries in East Af – rica, Southern African or even the Island States of Mauritius and Seychelles are really and fully utilising that facility but I don’t know to what extent we are doing because our markets are being rejected at the point of exports.

“But we should venture into agriculture, textile, shoes, apparrel and other things we can do that are produced at cheaper prices here with high quality to send to the Americans. These are the things we can do.

“So I think I will advise that the Minister of Foreign Affairs or the Minister of Industry, Trade and Commerce herself should initiate conversations with critical stakeholders and academics.

“We have excellent Professors who can give advice on how to relate with the Trump’s administration and to ignite good policies for the Federal Government and to be submitted for consideration by Mr. President.

I can say we have options now since the Middle East is becoming a critical part not only for Nigeria, but for whole Africans in terms of development, investment, trade, and so forth.

Recently, the Chinese foreign minister came here to meet Mr. President, met with the foreign minister to discuss bilateral relationship.

“So the rest of the world is actually coming to Africa, so we should really calibrate the relationship that we are having with each and every world powers to see where the advantage lies and where challenges may arise in order to mitigate and ameliorate such challenges.

“However, In terms of immediate challenges for Nigeria, I think we should emphasise on security challenges. America has shown the willingness to supply us military equipment and he (Trump) may need us in that area.

