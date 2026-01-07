Ago Ukah Family Announces Passing Of Matriarch, Mrs Ukah

The family of the late Pa Joseph Ago Ukah has announced the passing of their beloved matriarch, Mrs Comfort Omanma Ukah, called to glory recently after a brief illness at the age of 94.

A devoted wife, mother, and servant of God, Mrs Ukah lived a life of love, generosity, and selflessness, leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered for generations to come.

In a statement signed on behalf of the family by Pharm Chris Ukah, the funeral ceremony will hold on Friday, February 27, 10:00 am at the Anglican Church, Umuapu Interment will follow immediately after the church service at the late Pa Joseph Ago Ukah’s country home, Umuapu village, in Umuachiri/Umuapu Community, Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area, Abia State.

Mama Comfort was a humble and industrious mother who raised seven children with her husband. Her generosity and kindness endeared her to all who knew her, and her commitment to her family, church, and community will be deeply missed.