AGN to Host Celebrities to Night Of Health/Wellness on Valentine’s Day

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) will be hosting a celebrity night of health and wellness on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2024.

Speaking about the event which will hold on Valentine’s Day when the world is celebrating love, Nollywood’s renowned actor, Segun Arinze Said that the programme is aimed at promoting healthy living and wellness awareness to encourage and sensitize the public, especially people in the entertainment industry to take their health seriously.

He also stressed the need for actors to undergo frequent medical check- ups as earlydetectionand prevention is always better than cure. The Valentine’s Day event is said to feature a night of music, comedy health talks and demonstrations.

Nollywood practitioners like Emeka Rollas, Kate Henshaw, Victor Okhai and Queen Blessing Ebigieson will speak at the event. Also billed to speak at the event are mental healthcare expert Emmanuel T. Onyeani, primary care provider Dr Daudi B. Koleosho and Dr Steve C, Eke.