AGN Solicits Funds for Ailing Actor, Amaechi Muonagor

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has called on Nigerians and philanthropists to render financial support to Amaechi Muonagor, the ace actor who was recently diagnosed with kidney disease, diabetes and stroke. In a recent Instagram post, Emeka Rollas, AGN national president, shared a photo of the ailing actor alongside some other colleagues while appealing for aid.

He said that though the AGN had approved some money from the guild’s trust fund, more financial assistance would still be needed. “Few days ago I led few of my colleagues and one of our National Patrons, High Chief Ejiamatu Nwokeabia to check on Amechi Muonagor,” he wrote.

“He is in high spirit as witnessed by the people who accompanied me. “I have approved some money to be sent to his ac- count from the AGN TRUST FUND which may obviously not be enough due to his records with the Guild HMO & Insurance policy.

“I, therefore, use this medium to appeal to young actors to sign up for the AGN HMO and Insurance programmes. “All fans and well wishers of Amechi Muonagor should join hands with other philantropic Nigerians to support him in this dire time of need.”