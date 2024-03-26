AGN Reacts To Alleged Death Of Zack Orji

The President of the Actors’ Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas has debunked the news reports making rounds on social media that veteran Nollywood actor, Zack Orji is dead.

The purported reports is coming barely 48 hours after another veteran actor, Amaechi Muonagor, passed away due to kidney failure.

Reacting to the rumors via his official Instagram page on Tuesday, AGN President stated that; “Mr Zack Orji is alive.

“Please ignore mischief makers who enjoy circulating fake news.

“This is to show how wicked some people can be. It is totally unacceptable.

“He will not die but live to declare the good works of God in Jesus’ name.”

New Telegraph recalls that Zack Orji underwent brain surgery in January 2024.