AGN President Lauds Okpebholo For Mercy Johnson’s Appointment

The President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Alhaji Abubakar Yakubu, has hailed the Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, for the appointment of renowned Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie, as Special Adviser on Public Engagement and Advocacy.

Yakubu, in a statement issued on Friday, said Mercy Johnson’s appointment was a recognition of Nollywood’s increasing importance in national development, civic engagement, and governance.

Speaking further, the AGN President said Edo State hosted the AGN National Conference in December, which drew representatives from over 30 states, and that the governor has continuously shown support for the Guild and the larger creative sector.

READ ALSO:

“To appoint one of our distinguished members as Special Adviser just months later is a source of pride to the Guild and the entire creative ecosystem,” Yakubu said.

He added that Johnson-Okojie is well-positioned for the post due to her grassroots connections, communication abilities, and public appeal.

“With a career spanning almost 20 years and more than 200 films, Governor Okpebholo characterised her as a successful actress, producer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, adding that she is still one of Nollywood’s most well-known people.

He also emphasised her advocacy efforts through the Mercy Johnson-Okojie Foundation, which prioritises healthcare outreach, education support, child welfare, and women’s empowerment.

According to him, the development reinforces the Guild’s resolve to strengthen collaboration between Nollywood and governance, emphasising the creative industry’s role as a stakeholder in national development.