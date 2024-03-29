AGN Opens Up On Why Mr Ibu Was Rejected In India, US For Treatment

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has revealed why the guild did not send the late Nollywood actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, abroad for medical treatment.

New Telegraph recalls that Mr Ibu died on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at the age of 62 after a prolonged battle with diabetics.

Speaking in a recent interview with Afia TV, the President of the AGN, Chief Emeka Rollas disclosed that Mr Ibu was denied treatment in both the United States (US) and India due to his medical condition, which made it unsafe for him to travel by air.

Explaining what impeded Mr Ibu from seeking treatment at foreign medical facilities, Rollas said, “There was a time we wanted to fly Ibu abroad, but when we escalated the doctor’s reference and his prognosis, almost all the hospitals in India and America rejected him and said whoever that has this kind of prognosis cannot survive the flight to any country.”

However, before his demise, Mr Ibu’s family had disclosed in November 2023 that the Nollywood veteran had undergone seven surgeries, and as a last resort to keep him alive, one of his legs had to be amputated.

Mr Ibu subsequently underwent a leg amputation in December and was experiencing severe difficulties in speaking.

The late comic actor’s family had initially planned to send him abroad for further treatment, but unfortunately, he passed away before that could happen.