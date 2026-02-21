AGN Lagos Chapter Visits Daily Telegraph Publishing Company

…seeks media collaboration

The executive members of the Lagos State chapter of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), led by its Acting Chairman, Ikubuwaje Funmilayo Mary Edward, on Wednesday, paid a courtesy visit to the corporate head office of Daily Telegraph Publishing Company Limited, publishers of New Telegraph Newspapers, located at 25B Talabi Street, off Adeniyi Jones Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos.

The visit was aimed at fostering collaboration and strengthening ties between the Guild and the media organisation. Speaking during a meeting with the management staff of the media house during the visit, Mary Edward expressed appreciation for the warm reception, noting the crucial role the media plays in shaping the entertainment industry.

“We are honoured to be here because we recognise the powerful role the media plays in shaping the narrative of the entertainment industry. “The Nigerian film industry continues to grow, and this growth would not be possible without the support of reputable media organisations like yours,” she said.

The Acting Chairman stated that the purpose of the visit was to establish a stronger working relationship between the Actors Guild of Nigeria Lagos Chapter, and the organisation. “We believe that collaboration between the Guild and the media will help promote professionalism, highlight the achievements of actors, and support the creative economy in Lagos State and Nigeria as a whole.

“As stakeholders in the creative industry, we share a common goal; to promote Nigerian culture, tell our stories, and support the people who bring these stories to life. “We look forward to building a lasting partnership with your organisation.

Thank you very much for your time and warm reception,” she said. The group was received by the the Editor of Saturday Telegraph, Mr. Vincent Eboigbe.

Speaking on behalf of the management of the publishing company, Mr Eboigbe said that the organisation would continue to play its role of informing, educating and entertaining the public, while appreciating the delegation for the visit.

“We thank you for paying us a visit. As a media house, we will continue to collaborate with the AGN to put Nollywood on solid footing.