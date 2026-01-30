The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), under the leadership of outgoing President Emeka Rollas, has launched a project in memory of Junior Pope, who tragically passed away in April 2024 after a boat mishap during a movie shoot

Announcing the development in an Instagram post, Rollas described the project as his “Last legacy” before stepping down as the Chairman of AGN.

Rollas, who spoke at a ceremony hosted for ‘Junior Pope Nollywood City’ in Ako Nike, Enugu State, said the proposed span approximately 150 plots of land and is meant to deliver real, lasting support to the Nollywood community and his family.

The AGN President praised the unity and vision of the AGN Enugu State chapter, the Enugu State Government, the Ako Nike community, and development partners for making the initiative possible.

According to him, three plots of land were also allocated to Junior Pope’s three sons (one each), presented to his wife during the event.

He wrote, “My last legacy before handover: Yesterday, in Ako Nike, Enugu State, we officially had the ground-breaking ceremony for Junior Pope Nollywoodwood City, a legacy project established in honour of our late colleague and friend, Junior Pope Odowodudu.

“This initiative reflects the strong commitment of the Actors Guild of Nigeria to the welfare of its members and to the sustainable growth of Nollywood as a key part of Nigeria’s creative economy.

“Junior Pope Nollywood City will provide affordable land for Nollywood practitioners and will also host the Junior Pope Creative Hub as well as the AGN Zonal and Enugu State Secretariat, creating a permanent home for creativity, training, and administration in Enugu State.

“The three sons of our brother already have three plots of land, as you can see in the picture during the presentation to the wife of our late colleague.

“Also, I presented papers for five plots of land to the AGN Enugu state chapter chairman, Prince Brown Ene, and the vice President state, South East, Mr Anigbo Clement AB Cowboy, for the proposed AGN Enugu secretariat and South East zonal offices.

“I commend the leadership and members of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Enugu State Chapter, for this vision, unity, and determination in bringing this project to life.

I also appreciate the Enugu State Government, the Ako Nike Community, and our development partners, young minds and cool brains, and real estate management, for their support and cooperation.

“This project is not just about land and buildings; it is about dignity, unity, and the future of the Nigerian actor.

“Expression of interest begins on 5th February 2026 and ends on 20th February 2026. Please note that allocation starts on 27th February 2026. Terms and conditions apply.

“May the memory of Junior Pope Odowodudu continue to inspire us to build lasting legacies” he said.